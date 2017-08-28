Josh McCown Named Jets' Starting QB over Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Monday Josh McCown will be the team's starting quarterback over Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

The news is perhaps disappointing for fans hoping Hackenberg would seize the starter's job. At some point, the Jets will need to find out what they have in Hackenberg. If he had earned the starting gig and played well this year, the team could have addressed other needs in free agency and the draft next year.

If he struggled along with the team, however, the Jets could turn to a strong 2018 draft class to address the position.

Instead, they remain in limbo, though the fact that Hackenberg couldn't win the starting gig out of the gate suggests he may not be the future of the position.

Petty, on the other hand, suffered an MCL sprain on Aug. 26 against the New York Giants but is expected to be ready for the regular season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

McCown, 38, most assuredly is not the future of the team. He's a solid enough option to have in the present, however. The veteran appeared in five games for the Cleveland Browns last year, throwing for 1,100 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

For a rebuilding Jets team, McCown is simply a stopgap, either between Hackenberg or another quarterback the team drafts in the future. It would be surprising if the team didn't give Hackenberg the opportunity to start at some point this year.