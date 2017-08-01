Updated Farm System Rankings After 2017 Trade-Deadline Frenzy

0 of 30

Now that we've had time to digest all the July trade action, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:

Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be.

Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent level are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.

Overall Depth (Team): Having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.

High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close.

We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between the different levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:

Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. These are the guys who would receive consideration for a spot on a leaguewide top 100 prospect lists.

Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.

Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 is a good indication of a thin system.

A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be included in these rankings. For reference, here's a look at our previous update.