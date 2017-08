Updated Farm System Rankings After 2017 Trade-Deadline Frenzy

30 of 30

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. 2B Yoan Moncada MLB 1 2. OF Eloy Jimenez A+ 1 3. RHP Michael Kopech AA 1 4. OF Blake Rutherford A 1 5. OF Luis Robert ROK 1 6. RHP Dylan Cease A 1 7. RHP Lucas Giolito AAA 1 8. RHP Alec Hansen A+ 1 9. RHP Reynaldo Lopez AAA 1 10. RHP Dane Dunning A+ 2 Graduated/Traded: None

Farm System Overview

Already the No. 3 farm system when we last updated these rankings following the June draft, the Chicago White Sox continued stockpiling young talent with five July trades.

The headliners from their summer haul were Eloy Jimenez (No. 4), Blake Rutherford (No. 29) and Dylan Cease (No. 38), who all ranked among the top 50 prospects in our most recent top 100 update.

However, they also added Casey Gillaspie, Ryan Cordell, Ian Clarkin, A.J. Puckett and Tito Polo as quality organizational depth capable of making an impact at the next level.

Throw in incumbent guys such as Zack Collins, Carson Fulmer, Spencer Adams, Micker Adolfo and first-round pick Jake Burger, who would easily rank inside the top 10 of most other organizations, and it further illustrates the impressive overall depth of this system.

We're still a few years away from the next contending team on the South Side, but they've quickly built up baseball's best farm system since finally committing to a full-blown rebuild with the Chris Sale trade.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.