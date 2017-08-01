Updated Farm System Rankings After 2017 Trade-Deadline Frenzy

Updated Farm System Rankings After 2017 Trade-Deadline FrenzyAugust 1, 2017
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent level are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. These are the guys who would receive consideration for a spot on a leaguewide top 100 prospect lists.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 is a good indication of a thin system.
Now that we've had time to digest all the July trade action, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between the different levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:
A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be included in these rankings. For reference, here's a look at our previous update.
30. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. CF Jahmai Jones
|A+
|2
|2. OF Jo Adell
|ROK
|2
|3. RHP Jaime Barria
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Griffin Canning
|ROK
|2
|5. 1B Matt Thaiss
|AA
|2
|6. OF Brandon Marsh
|ROK
|2
|7. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Grayson Long
|AA
|3
|9. LHP Nate Smith
|AAA
|3
|10. C Taylor Ward
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The Los Angeles Angels were short on moveable parts as the deadline arrived and only wound up making one trade—sending reliever David Hernandez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 20-year-old right-hander Luis Madero.
He doesn't crack the team's top 10 prospects, but the Venezuelan-born sinkerballer provides intriguing upside in a system lacking in that department.
Continued progress from recent draft picks Jo Adell, Griffin Canning, Matt Thaiss and Brandon Marsh would make the top of this system look a lot better, but either way, it's sorely lacking in overall depth and talent.
29. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Nick Pratto
|ROK
|2
|2. RHP Josh Staumont
|AA
|2
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|A
|2
|4. 3B Hunter Dozier
|AAA
|2
|5. LHP Foster Griffin
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Eric Skoglund
|AAA
|2
|7. SS Nicky Lopez
|AA
|2
|8. C M.J. Melendez
|ROK
|2
|9. RHP Scott Blewett
|A+
|3
|10. RHP Jake Junis
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The additions of Nick Pratto and M.J. Melendez and the emergence of Khalil Lee gives the Kansas City Royals a handful of intriguing prospects, but the stalled progression of flame-thrower Josh Staumont (6.41 ERA, 7.6 BB/9) and an injury-plagued season by Hunter Dozier hurts.
Lee, a third-round pick last season who was a two-way standout in high school, has posted a .747 OPS with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 stolen bases while making the jump to full-season ball.
The decision to push for one more playoff run with the current core as opposed to selling off upcoming free agents Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Jason Vargas cost the Royals a golden opportunity to bolster the system. It's hard to argue with the move, though, given that they currently hold a wild-card spot.
28. Miami Marlins (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Braxton Garrett
|INJ
|1
|2. LHP Trevor Rogers
|ROK
|2
|3. 3B Brian Anderson
|AAA
|2
|4. LHP Dillon Peters
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Tyler Kolek
|ROK
|2
|6. 3B James Nelson
|A
|2
|7. RHP Merandy Gonzalez
|A+
|2
|8. OF Brian Miller
|A
|2
|9. OF Brayan Hernandez
|A-
|2
|10. 3B Joe Dunand
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Despite receiving nibbles on Dan Straily and Dee Gordon, the Miami Marlins failed to swing a deal on deadline day.
However, they did move relievers A.J. Ramos and David Phelps in the days leading up to the deadline, picking up a pair of quality prospects in right-hander Merandy Gonzalez and outfielder Brayan Hernandez.
Gonzalez, 21, has gone 12-3 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 106 innings between Single-A and High-A in the Mets organization this year. The 19-year-old Hernandez still offers the same intriguing tools that made him one of the top prospects in the 2014 international free-agent class when he landed a $1.85 million bonus from the Mariners.
27. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Pavin Smith
|A-
|1
|2. RHP Jon Duplantier
|A+
|2
|3. RHP Taylor Clarke
|AA
|2
|4. LHP Anthony Banda
|AAA
|2
|5. IF Domingo Leyba
|AA
|2
|6. OF Marcus Wilson
|A
|2
|7. SS Jasrado Chisholm
|A
|2
|8. 3B Drew Ellis
|A-
|2
|9. C Daulton Varsho
|A-
|2
|10. OF Anfernee Grier
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: IF Dawel Lugo
Farm System Overview
The Arizona Diamondbacks added J.D. Martinez, David Hernandez and Adam Rosales to the roster in July without giving up any highly regarded prospects beyond infielder Dawel Lugo, who went to Detroit in the Martinez deal.
Jon Duplantier (10-1, 1.44 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 111 K, 100 IP in A/A+) and Taylor Clarke (9-7, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 107 K, 111.1 IP) have surpassed Anthony Banda as the team's top pitching prospects, while No. 7 overall pick Pavin Smith jumped straight to short-season A-ball as the club's new top overall prospect.
The system looks better than it did when the season began, but that's not saying much.
26. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. IF Christian Arroyo
|AAA
|1
|2. 1B Chris Shaw
|AAA
|2
|3. RHP Tyler Beede
|AAA
|2
|4. OF Bryan Reynolds
|A+
|2
|5. OF Heliot Ramos
|ROK
|2
|6. OF Steven Duggar
|A+
|2
|7. OF Heath Quinn
|A+
|2
|8. OF Sandro Fabian
|A
|2
|9. C/1B Aramis Garcia
|A+
|2
|10. SS Ryan Howard
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Christian Arroyo is hitting .396/.461/.604 over 102 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, but a good portion of his year has been spent struggling at the MLB level and then sidelined—first with a wrist injury and then with a broken left hand.
Meanwhile, right-hander Tyler Beede (4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, .282 BAA) has taken a step backward in Triple-A, leaving slugger Chris Shaw (.848 OPS, 26 2B, 16 HR) as the team's most productive top-end prospect in 2017.
The front office managed to flip Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox for a pair of low-level prospects in right-handers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, but that did little to boost the farm system's standing.
25. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Oscar De La Cruz
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Jose Albertos
|A-
|2
|3. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Alex Lange
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Thomas Hatch
|A+
|2
|6. LHP Brendon Little
|A-
|2
|7. C Victor Caratini
|MLB
|2
|8. RHP Trevor Clifton
|AA
|2
|9. OF Mark Zagunis
|AAA
|2
|10. SS Aramis Ademan
|A-
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Eloy Jimenez, OF Ian Happ, RHP Dylan Cease, 3B Jeimer Candelario, SS Isaac Paredes
Farm System Overview
The Chicago Cubs paid a steep price to acquire Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox, sending Eloy Jimenez (No. 4) and Dylan Cease (No. 38), who both ranked among the league's top 50 prospects in our most recent update.
Then they shipped Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes—two players who would have ranked comfortably inside the organizational top 10 in this update—to the Tigers for reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila.
Throw in Ian Happ's graduation off their prospect list, as he exhausted his rookie eligibility, and it's easy to see why the Cubs fell further than anyone else in this update. The future is now on the North Side, so it's hard to argue with the all-in approach.
24. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Matt Manning
|A-
|1
|2. OF Christin Stewart
|AA
|2
|3. RHP Alex Faedo
|ROK
|2
|4. 3B Jeimer Candelario
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Beau Burrows
|AA
|2
|6. RHP Kyle Funkhouser
|A+
|2
|7. SS Isaac Paredes
|A
|2
|8. LHP Gregory Soto
|A
|2
|9. OF Michael Gerber
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Joe Jimenez
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Slowly but surely, the Detroit Tigers are building a respectable farm system.
While the return for J.D. Martinez proved largely underwhelming aside from the addition of Dawel Lugo, they did pick up a pair of quality prospects in Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes when they sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs.
Meanwhile, Matt Manning (2.22 ERA, 29 K, 28.1 IP) has looked sharp in his first pro action, Christin Stewart (.859 OPS, 21 2B, 22 HR) continues to look like a middle-of-the-order bat in the making and Beau Burrows (8-6, 2.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 K, 103.1 IP) is starting to live up to being a former first-round selection.
23. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Lewis
|A+
|1
|2. 1B Evan White
|A-
|1
|3. RHP Nick Neidert
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Andrew Moore
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Sam Carlson
|ROK
|2
|6. OF Braden Bishop
|AA
|2
|7. RP Thyago Vieira
|AAA
|2
|8. 1B Dan Vogelbach
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Max Povse
|AAA
|2
|10. OF Julio Rodriguez
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Tyler O'Neill, OF Brayan Hernandez
Farm System Overview
The Seattle Mariners sent power-hitting outfield prospect Tyler O'Neill to the Cardinals in exchange for left-hander Marco Gonzales in one of the more puzzling moves of July.
Even prior to missing time to Tommy John surgery, Gonzales was never thought of as highly in prospect circles as O'Neill—who was admittedly having a down year after a breakout 2016 campaign.
The system still boasts a pair of intriguing former college standouts in Kyle Lewis and Evan White, who could be ready to help at the big league level in short order. Nick Neidert (10-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 K, 113.2 IP) has also established himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect in the system, reaching Double-A as a 20-year-old.
22. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Rafael Devers
|MLB
|1
|2. LHP Jay Groome
|A
|1
|3. 3B Michael Chavis
|AA
|1
|4. 1B Sam Travis
|AAA
|2
|5. 1B Josh Ockimey
|A+
|2
|6. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Bryan Mata
|A
|2
|8. RHP Tanner Houck
|A-
|2
|9. RHP Roniel Raudes
|A+
|2
|10. RHP Alex Scherff
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The Boston Red Sox added Eduardo Nunez and Addison Reed for the stretch run without coughing up any of their top young talents as they sent out five prospects total, but none who were close to cracking the top 10 within the organization.
Rafael Devers has arrived in the majors with a bang, going 10-for-24 with two doubles and two home runs in his first six games. He'll have a chance to make a serious impact down the stretch while potentially plugging what's been a black hole at third base.
A breakout season from Michael Chavis (.977 OPS, 26 2B, 25 HR) and strong performances from 2016 fifth-round pick Mike Shawaryn (7-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 133 K, 100.2 IP) and 2016 international signee Bryan Mata (3.29 ERA, 51 K, 52.0 IP) have given the system some promising names to help replace the talent that was surrendered to acquire Chris Sale.
21. Texas Rangers (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Leody Taveras
|A
|1
|2. 2B Willie Calhoun
|AAA
|1
|3. LHP Yohander Mendez
|AA
|1
|4. 1B Ronald Guzman
|AAA
|2
|5. OF Bubba Thompson
|ROK
|2
|6. LHP Cole Ragans
|A-
|2
|7. RHP Ariel Jurado
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Hans Crouse
|ROK
|2
|9. SS Chris Seise
|ROK
|2
|10. 1B/OF Yanio Perez
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The Texas Rangers made the right move in biting the bullet and trading free-agent-to-be Yu Darvish at the deadline, as they picked up a nice package of prospects from the Dodgers.
Willie Calhoun (.931 OPS, 24 2B, 23 HR) was the headliner in that deal, while right-hander A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis have both shown the potential in the lower levels of the minors to eventually emerge as top-10-caliber prospects.
This system has taken a huge hit in recent seasons as the front office has swung deals for the likes of Cole Hamels, Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Beltran. However, it's back on the rise now as Texas potentially heads for a retooling period of sorts.
20. New York Mets (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Amed Rosario
|MLB
|1
|2. 1B Dominic Smith
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Justin Dunn
|A+
|1
|4. LHP David Peterson
|A-
|2
|5. SS Andres Gimenez
|A
|2
|6. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|INJ
|2
|7. OF Desmond Lindsay
|A
|2
|8. RHP Chris Flexen
|MLB
|2
|9. C Tomas Nido
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Jordan Humphreys
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Merandy Gonzalez
Farm System Overview
First of all, happy Amed Rosario Day to those who observe!
The New York Mets' top prospect will make his MLB debut Tuesday after hitting .328/.367/.466 with 33 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases in 94 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season.
The Mets did a healthy mix of buying and selling at the deadline, shipping out upcoming free agents Addison Reed and Lucas Duda while replacing Reed in the bullpen with A.J. Ramos—who is controllable through next season.
The biggest prospect to move in those deals was right-hander Merandy Gonzalez, the headliner going to Miami in the Ramos deal. So while the Mets' place in the rankings doesn't change, the fanbase should be plenty excited for a healthy dose of Rosario and fellow top prospect Dominic Smith down the stretch.
19. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Triston McKenzie
|A+
|1
|2. C Francisco Mejia
|AA
|1
|3. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AA
|1
|4. 3B Nolan Jones
|A-
|2
|5. SS Yu-Cheng Chang
|AA
|2
|6. OF Quentin Holmes
|ROK
|2
|7. 3B Yandy Diaz
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Shane Bieber
|AA
|2
|9. SS Willie Castro
|A+
|2
|10. OF Will Benson
|A-
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Bradley Zimmer
Farm System Overview
It was a considerably quieter July for the Cleveland Indians this time around after they swung the blockbuster deal to acquire relief ace Andrew Miller from the Yankees a year ago.
They have two of the game's top prospects in right-hander Triston McKenzie and catcher Francisco Mejia, both of whom are well ahead of the developmental curve and showing legitimate star potential. However, Bradley Zimmer's graduation costs them a few spots, and there's a fairly steep drop-off in talent after that aforementioned duo and slugger Bobby Bradley.
The performance of recent draft picks Nolan Jones, Will Benson and Quentin Holmes will go a long way toward determining where this system will rank going forward.
18. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Riley Pint
|A
|1
|3. 3B Ryan McMahon
|AAA
|1
|4. 3B Colton Welker
|A
|2
|5. RHP Peter Lambert
|A+
|2
|6. 3B Ryan Vilade
|ROK
|2
|7. SS Garrett Hampson
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Ryan Castellani
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Yency Almonte
|AAA
|2
|10. C Tom Murphy
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Raimel Tapia
Farm System Overview
The Colorado Rockies have graduated a Tier 1 prospect in outfielder Raimel Tapia since these rankings were last updated
However, a standout season from Ryan McMahon (.364 BA, 1.004 OPS, 36 2B, 17 HR) and a breakout performance from Colton Welker (.365 BA, .941 OPS, 24 XBH) keeps them from dropping in the rankings.
A trio of lower-level prospects were sent to the Phillies in exchange for All-Star reliever Pat Neshek, and a yet-to-be-named player will be sent to the Rangers to complete a deal for catcher Jonathan Lucroy. All things considered, it was a productive deadline without costing much in the way of young talent.
17. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|A+
|1
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|A+
|1
|3. OF Anthony Alford
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Sean Reid-Foley
|AA
|2
|5. RHP T.J. Zeuch
|A+
|2
|6. SS Logan Warmoth
|A-
|2
|7. C Max Pentecost
|A+
|2
|8. SS Richard Urena
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Nate Pearson
|A-
|2
|10. IF/OF Lourdes Gurriel
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Sean-Reid Foley's drop (4.58 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9) from a Tier 1 to a Tier 2 prospect wound up costing the Toronto Blue Jays several spots in these rankings.
That said, there might not be a more exciting prospect duo this season than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.855 OPS, 31 XBH) and Bo Bichette (1.044 OPS, 51 XBH) and the system has enough other high-ceiling talents in the lower levels that it could quickly climb back toward the top 10.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez didn't quite crack the organization's top 10, but acquiring him from the Astros for Francisco Liriano might very well wind up as the most lopsided deal of the 2017 deadline if he can realize his potential as an everyday outfielder.
16. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Chance Sisco
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Ryan Mountcastle
|AA
|1
|3. LHP D.L. Hall
|ROK
|1
|4. OF Austin Hays
|AA
|1
|5. LHP Tanner Scott
|AA
|2
|6. OF Cedric Mullins
|AA
|2
|7. LHP Keegan Akin
|A+
|2
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|A-
|2
|9. RHP Cody Sedlock
|A+
|2
|10. LHP Alex Wells
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
With Austin Hays (.328 BA, .968 OPS, 23 2B, 26 HR) officially making the jump to Tier 1, the Baltimore Orioles climb seven spots in these rankings despite opting against selling at the deadline.
Had they found a suitable return for Zach Britton and/or Brad Brach, they could have climbed even higher.
For now, this remains a top-heavy system that has received a significant boost in the rankings from the breakout performances of Hays and Ryan Mountcastle (.847 OPS, 39 2B, 15 HR) as well as the selection of left-hander D.L. Hall as an absolute steal at No. 21 overall back in June.
Keep an eye on hard-throwing lefty Tanner Scott (1.83 ERA, 74 K, 59 IP, .174 BAA) and outfielder Cedric Mullins (.925 OPS, 25 XBH) as two other prospects on the rise.
15. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Nick Gordon
|AA
|1
|2. SS/CF Royce Lewis
|ROK
|1
|3. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Fernando Romero
|AA
|1
|5. SS Wander Javier
|ROK
|2
|6. OF Alex Kirilloff
|INJ
|2
|7. RHP Blayne Enlow
|ROK
|2
|8. OF Brent Rooker
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|ROK
|2
|10. C Mitch Garver
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: LHP Adalberto Mejia
Farm System Overview
The Minnesota Twins might not have added anyone to their organizational top 10, but they were able to land some quality prospects while flipping starter Jaime Garcia and All-Star reliever Brandon Kintzler.
Zack Littell was the headliner in the deal that sent Garcia to the Yankees. The 21-year-old has gone 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 115.1 innings in Double-A as his results have belied his stuff.
Meanwhile, the Kintzler deal brought another intriguing arm in 6'5" southpaw Tyler Watson. A 34th-round pick in 2015, he's opened eyes with his advanced feel for pitching, and further development of his changeup could make him a middle-of-the-rotation candidate.
Two prospects on the rise: 18-year-old Brusdar Graterol (1.93 ERA, 27 K, 23.1 IP) and potential catcher of the future Mitch Garver (.884 OPS, 21 2B, 15 HR).
14. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|A+
|1
|2. OF Austin Meadows
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Shane Baz
|ROK
|1
|4. SS Kevin Newman
|AAA
|1
|5. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|A+
|2
|6. 3B Will Craig
|A+
|2
|7. SS Cole Tucker
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Steven Jennings
|ROK
|2
|9. LHP Taylor Hearn
|A+
|2
|10. OF Conner Uselton
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
After graduating Tyler Glasnow and Josh Bell from the prospect ranks early in the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates did well to restock the system with an aggressive draft that saw them select and sign four potential first-round-caliber talents in Shane Baz, Steven Jennings, Conner Uselton and Calvin Mitchell.
The stalled development of Austin Meadows is troubling, though.
Most expected the 22-year-old to arrive in the majors at some point this season, but instead, he's hit just .250/.314/.363 while dealing with nagging hamstring issues.
It will be interesting to see how the team sorts out the middle infield logjam of Kevin Newman, Cole Tucker and Kevin Kramer as all three prospects push closer to the majors.
13. Washington Nationals (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|AA
|1
|2. OF Juan Soto
|A
|1
|3. SS Carter Kieboom
|A
|1
|4. RHP Erick Fedde
|MLB
|1
|5. LHP Seth Romero
|ROK
|2
|6. RHP Wil Crowe
|ROK
|2
|7. OF Andrew Stevenson
|MLB
|2
|8. SS Luis Garcia
|ROK
|2
|9. OF Yasel Antuna
|ROK
|2
|10. OF Daniel Johnson
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B Sheldon Neuse, LHP Jesus Luzardo, LHP Tyler Watson
Farm System Overview
The Washington Nationals added Brandon Kintzler, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to what had been a shaky relief corps, and while it cost them a trio of quality prospects, they didn't have to part with any top-tier guys.
There's not a more top-heavy system in the league right now as Victor Robles, Juan Soto, Carter Kieboom and Erick Fedde are all easy choices for inclusion in leaguewide top 100 lists, but the fall-off from there is steep.
First-round pick Seth Romero and second-round pick Wil Crowe have the upside to join that group, and Andrew Stevenson has the glove to be an everyday center fielder if his bat continues to develop. As of now, it's hard to rank this group any higher, though.
12. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Walker Buehler
|AAA
|1
|2. OF Alex Verdugo
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Yadier Alvarez
|AA
|1
|4. OF Yusniel Diaz
|A+
|1
|5. OF Jeren Kendall
|A
|2
|6. RHP Mitchell White
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Jordan Sheffield
|A
|2
|8. C Keibert Ruiz
|A+
|2
|9. C Will Smith
|AA
|2
|10. 3B Edwin Rios
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 2B Willie Calhoun
Farm System Overview
The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to add Yu Darvish for the stretch run without giving up anyone from the vaunted group of Walker Buehler, Alex Verdugo and Yadier Alvarez.
Willie Calhoun has the offensive potential to be a star, and A.J. Alexy was among the most promising arms in the system, but as far as all-in moves are concerned, the Darvish deal wasn't the blow to the farm system it could have been.
They also added lefty relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani without parting with any further top-tier prospect talent, so while losing Calhoun costs the Dodgers a few spots, the big league roster got considerably better without making the farm system all that much worse.
That's how you win the trade deadline, folks.
11. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Alex Reyes
|INJ
|1
|2. C Carson Kelly
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Jack Flaherty
|AAA
|1
|4. RHP Luke Weaver
|MLB
|1
|5. OF Tyler O'Neill
|AAA
|1
|6. OF Harrison Bader
|MLB
|2
|7. OF Magneuris Sierra
|AA
|2
|8. SS Delvin Perez
|ROK
|2
|9. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Dakota Hudson
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The St. Louis Cardinals will regret not trading free-agent-to-be Lance Lynn or selling high on Tommy Pham if they fail to reach the postseason this year, but they still managed to come away from the trade deadline as winners.
It's amazing how they turned Marco Gonzales into Tyler O'Neill, even with O'Neill's step back with the jump to Triple-A this season. He still has legit 30-homer upside, and Gonzales still looks like a potential No. 5 starter at best.
Jack Flaherty (10-3, 2.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 K, 116.2 IP) has surpassed Luke Weaver as the team's top active pitching prospect, as Alex Reyes continues to work his way back from preseason Tommy John surgery.
Guys such as Carson Kelly, Magneuris Sierra, Harrison Bader, Dakota Hudson, O'Neill, Weaver and Flaherty are all either ready or close to ready to make an impact at the MLB level, so it will be interesting to see how all those pieces fit in the coming year.
10. Houston Astros (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Tucker
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Franklin Perez
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Forrest Whitley
|A+
|1
|4. OF Derek Fisher
|MLB
|1
|5. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|ROK
|1
|6. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|A+
|2
|7. C Jake Rogers
|A+
|2
|8. 3B J.D. Davis
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Hector Perez
|A+
|2
|10. RHP David Paulino
|SUS
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Francis Martes, OF Teoscar Hernandez
Farm System Overview
Graduating top pitching prospect Francis Martes and trading outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Blue Jays for Francisco Liriano bumps the Houston Astros from No. 5 down to the No. 10 spot.
However, the system still features a top-15 overall prospect in Kyle Tucker, a pair of potential front-line arms in Franklin Perez and Forrest Whitley, and an MLB-ready 20/20 threat in Derek Fisher.
There's more high-end talent on the rise, too.
Yordan Alvarez (.313 BA, .935 OPS, 24 XBH) was acquired at the deadline last year for reliever Josh Fields after signing for a $2 million bonus, and his 6'5", 225-pound frame offers intriguing power potential.
Catcher Jake Rogers was a third-round pick in last year's draft and widely regarded as the best defensive backstop in the class. Now, an .829 OPS, 19 doubles and 15 home runs have quickly made him one of the best two-way prospects at the position.
9. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Greene
|ROK
|1
|2. 3B Nick Senzel
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Tyler Mahle
|AAA
|1
|4. OF Taylor Trammell
|A
|1
|5. RHP Luis Castillo
|MLB
|1
|6. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|A+
|2
|7. OF Jesse Winker
|AAA
|2
|8. 2B Shed Long
|A+
|2
|9. SS Jeter Downs
|ROK
|2
|10. OF Jose Siri
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
The Cincinnati Reds should enjoy their spot inside the top 10 while they can, as right-hander Luis Castillo is just two innings away from exhausting his prospect eligibility.
There's still a lot to like about this group of young talent, though, starting with Hunter Greene and Nick Senzel at the top. Greene has a chance to be a generational talent and a true ace, while Senzel could be ready to take over as the everyday third baseman by next season.
It was a quiet deadline for the Reds, as their only move was to send reliever Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers for Scott Van Slyke and catching prospect Hendrik Clementina.
The 20-year-old is currently in his fourth year of rookie ball, but he's hitting .370/.439/.554 with nine extra-base hits while throwing out 30 percent of base stealers, so he'll be one to keep an eye on once he finally makes the jump to full-season ball.
8. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Franklin Barreto
|AAA
|1
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|AA
|1
|3. OF Austin Beck
|ROK
|1
|4. 3B Matt Chapman
|MLB
|1
|5. RHP James Kaprielian
|INJ
|1
|6. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|ROK
|2
|7. IF/OF Jorge Mateo
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Daniel Gossett
|MLB
|2
|9. RHP Grant Holmes
|AA
|2
|10. C Sean Murphy
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Did the Oakland Athletics really get the best possible return for Sonny Gray?
As Michael Baumann of The Ringer wrote: "[Dustin] Fowler blew out his knee this year, [Jorge] Mateo's best tool is his speed and [James] Kaprielian could turn out to be a god, but he's also only thrown 29 minor league innings in three years. That just doesn't feel like the appropriate return on a 27-year-old top-end starter with two more years of team control. There's no [Eloy] Jimenez in this package."
In fact, the best pickup of the deadline could wind up being left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who came over along with infield prospect Sheldon Neuse in the trade that sent Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals.
The 19-year-old has a 1.61 ERA and a 25-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22.1 innings this year, and he has legitimate front-line upside if everything comes together.
Catching prospect Sean Murphy is also one to watch as he's hitting .271/.330/.458 with 16 doubles and 11 home runs while reaching Double-A in his first full professional season.
7. San Diego Padres (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|ROK
|1
|2. RHP Cal Quantrill
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Anderson Espinoza
|INJ
|1
|4. 2B Luis Urias
|AA
|1
|5. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|A
|1
|6. LHP Adrian Morejon
|A
|1
|7. RHP Michel Baez
|A
|2
|8. LHP Eric Lauer
|A+
|2
|9. 1B Josh Naylor
|AA
|2
|10. LHP Logan Allen
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Dinelson Lamet
Farm System Overview
While the San Diego Padres didn't pull the trigger on trading standout reliever Brad Hand at the deadline, he could still net them a significant return down the road thanks to team control through 2019.
Instead, it's Fernando Tatis Jr. making the jump to Tier 1 that earns the team two spots in the rankings, as the 18-year-old is hitting .268/.364/.491 with 19 doubles and 17 home runs for Single-A Fort Wayne.
The other prospect on the rise is right-hander Michel Baez, who landed a $3 million bonus out of Cuba as part of last year's international spending spree.
The 21-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at 6'8" and 220 pounds, and the early returns have been terrific as he's posted a 1.30 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and a 54-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 34.2 innings.
It's a dominant performance similar to what Dodgers prospect Yadier Alvarez did in his pro debut a year ago, and he could jump up to Tier 1 status himself in short order.
6. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Mickey Moniak
|A
|1
|2. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|A
|1
|3. OF Adam Haseley
|A-
|1
|4. 1B Rhys Hoskins
|AAA
|1
|5. 2B Scott Kingery
|AAA
|1
|6. SS J.P. Crawford
|AAA
|1
|7. C Jorge Alfaro
|AAA
|2
|8. OF Nick Williams
|MLB
|2
|9. RHP Adonis Medina
|A
|2
|10. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
There have been a lot of moving parts in the Philadelphia Phillies system over the past year.
While former top prospects J.P. Crawford and Jorge Alfaro have fallen flat in the upper levels of the minors, others such as precocious right-hander Sixto Sanchez and infielders Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery have seen their stock increase dramatically.
The result is a farm system that has more or less maintained its spot in these rankings, despite considerable shuffling on that top prospect list you see above.
Sanchez is the one to watch here, as the 19-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 64-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 67.1 innings in Single-A. He has the makings of a stellar three-pitch mix and advanced command, albeit with limited projectability remaining in his 6'0", 185-pound frame.
5. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Brent Honeywell
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Willy Adames
|AAA
|1
|3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|A-
|1
|4. OF Jesus Sanchez
|A
|1
|5. 1B/OF Jake Bauers
|AAA
|1
|6. RHP Jose De Leon
|AAA
|1
|7. OF Joshua Lowe
|A
|2
|8. OF Garrett Whitley
|A
|2
|9. SS Lucius Fox
|A
|2
|10. SS Wander Franco
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Jacob Faria, 1B Casey Gillaspie
Farm System Overview
The Tampa Bay Rays move into the top five more as a result of the Houston Astros' falling out than anything else.
In fact, with Jacob Faria's graduation and Casey Gillaspie's trade to the White Sox for reliever Dan Jennings—among other minor deadline moves—they've actually done more subtracting as small-scale buyers than adding.
Still, with two marquee prospects in Brent Honeywell and Willy Adames, another potential star in first-round pick Brendan McKay and one of the fastest-rising teenagers in the sport in Jesus Sanchez, the Rays provide plenty of justification for their ranking.
Wander Franco is also a new addition as he was signed to a $3.825 million bonus as the No. 1 prospect in this year's international class, per MLB.com.
4. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. CF Lewis Brinson
|MLB
|1
|2. RHP Luis Ortiz
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Brandon Woodruff
|AAA
|1
|4. 2B/OF Keston Hiura
|A
|1
|5. OF Corey Ray
|A+
|1
|6. IF Isan Diaz
|A+
|1
|7. RHP Corbin Burnes
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Freddy Peralta
|A+
|2
|9. SS Mauricio Dubon
|AAA
|2
|10. OF Brett Phillips
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: LHP Josh Hader
Farm System Overview
A streaking Chicago Cubs team and the unshakeable feeling that they were playing with house money this year wound up being enough for the Milwaukee Brewers to opt against aggressively buying at the deadline.
They did pick up relievers Anthony Swarzak, Jeremy Jeffress and Tyler Webb in exchange for prospects Ryan Cordell, Tayler Scott and Garrett Cooper, respectively. None of those moves were anything close to a serious blow to the team's long-term plans, though.
Luis Ortiz and Brandon Woodruff have emerged as the top pitching prospects in the system now that Josh Hader has moved on to the majors, but keep an eye on Corbin Burnes.
A fourth-round pick in 2016, he's gone 8-3 with a 1.65 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 114.1 innings between High-A and Double-A and could reach his ceiling as a middle-of-the-rotation starter in the near future.
3. New York Yankees (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Gleyber Torres
|INJ
|1
|2. OF Clint Frazier
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Chance Adams
|AAA
|1
|4. OF Estevan Florial
|A
|1
|5. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AA
|1
|6. 3B Miguel Andujar
|AAA
|1
|7. RHP Domingo Acevedo
|AA
|1
|8. RHP Albert Abreu
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Freicer Perez
|A
|2
|10. IF Tyler Wade
|MLB
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Blake Rutherford, RHP James Kaprielian, IF/OF Jorge Mateo, OF Dustin Fowler
Farm System Overview
With the AL East title within reach and expectations still to win now even with the club clearly focused on the future, the New York Yankees were in a precarious position this July.
When the dust settled, they acquired Sonny Gray, Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Jaime Garcia, and the farm system still has enough elite-level talent and overall depth to fall just one spot to No. 3 in the rankings.
Blake Rutherford and James Kaprielian both have huge upside, but the team is not lacking for outfield talent in the case of Rutherford, and there's no guarantee Kapreilian ever stays healthy enough to realize his ace potential.
The rise of 19-year-old Estevan Florial, who is hitting .297/.373/.483 with 37 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases for Single-A Charleston, has also given this already stacked system another elite-level talent.
2. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Ronald Acuna
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Ozzie Albies
|AAA
|1
|3. LHP Kolby Allard
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Mike Soroka
|AA
|1
|5. RHP Kyle Wright
|ROK
|1
|6. SS Kevin Maitan
|ROK
|1
|7. RHP Ian Anderson
|A
|1
|8. LHP Luiz Gohara
|AAA
|1
|9. LHP Joey Wentz
|A
|2
|10. OF Cristian Pache
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: LHP Sean Newcomb
Farm System Overview
There was a good deal of debate over who the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta Braves system was once Dansby Swanson graduated off that list earlier this season.
Now there's little doubt Ronald Acuna belongs at the top.
The 19-year-old has already reached Triple-A and is hitting .311/.365/.516 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 stolen bases over three minor league levels this season. Simply put, he's a potential franchise cornerstone in their ongoing rebuilding efforts.
Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka remain the team's top pitching prospects, but first-round pick Kyle Wright, offseason pickup Luiz Gohara and 2016 draft picks Ian Anderson and Joey Wentz are pushing their way into that conversation as well.
It will be interesting to see who gets the call to the majors between now and the end of the season as the Braves continue to assess their rising young talent.
1. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 2B Yoan Moncada
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Eloy Jimenez
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Michael Kopech
|AA
|1
|4. OF Blake Rutherford
|A
|1
|5. OF Luis Robert
|ROK
|1
|6. RHP Dylan Cease
|A
|1
|7. RHP Lucas Giolito
|AAA
|1
|8. RHP Alec Hansen
|A+
|1
|9. RHP Reynaldo Lopez
|AAA
|1
|10. RHP Dane Dunning
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Overview
Already the No. 3 farm system when we last updated these rankings following the June draft, the Chicago White Sox continued stockpiling young talent with five July trades.
The headliners from their summer haul were Eloy Jimenez (No. 4), Blake Rutherford (No. 29) and Dylan Cease (No. 38), who all ranked among the top 50 prospects in our most recent top 100 update.
However, they also added Casey Gillaspie, Ryan Cordell, Ian Clarkin, A.J. Puckett and Tito Polo as quality organizational depth capable of making an impact at the next level.
Throw in incumbent guys such as Zack Collins, Carson Fulmer, Spencer Adams, Micker Adolfo and first-round pick Jake Burger, who would easily rank inside the top 10 of most other organizations, and it further illustrates the impressive overall depth of this system.
We're still a few years away from the next contending team on the South Side, but they've quickly built up baseball's best farm system since finally committing to a full-blown rebuild with the Chris Sale trade.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.