Final Fact or Fiction on All of MLB's Hottest Pre-Deadline Buzz, Rumors

The Rumor

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post on Wednesday: "The belief among executives from interested teams is that most have let the A's know the significant piece or two that they would be willing to include in a multi-prospect trade for Sonny Gray. ... These executives indicated a belief that the Yankees have proposed the best players to top the deal to date."

Overview

"We've never really committed to a full rebuild," Oakland Athletics team president Billy Beane recently told reporters, before expanding on the team's plans going forward:

"One of our approaches in the past has been to really take some of the risk out of deals by virtue of getting guys maybe who were closer, that maybe you had more information on, and maybe staying away from, say, high-risk, high-reward things. Our approach now given the commitment we have is try to get the best players, period. And understanding also that this process doesn’t happen overnight and we’re going to have to be patient with it."

That sounds like a man who's ready to turn his full attention to the future, and the first big step would be trading ace Sonny Gray.

The 27-year-old has rebounded nicely from an injury-plagued 2016 season, going 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 97 innings to help rebuild his trade value.

For a New York Yankees team with one eye on a postseason run and the other on a promising future, making a play for a quality starter with team control through the 2019 season fits the win-now mentality without mortgaging the future.

Fact or Fiction: Fact

The Yankees have the pieces to land Gray without giving up Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier or Chance Adams.

Morosi said the A's are focusing their prospect search on outfield prospects and that the Yankees have an intriguing one in the 19-year-old Estevan Florial.

A package built around him and someone from the group of Domingo Acevedo, Miguel Andujar, Albert Abreu and Jorge Mateo—with a couple lower-level lottery tickets to round things out—could get a deal done.