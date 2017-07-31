Biggest Questions Facing Dallas Cowboys with Training Camp Underway

1 of 7

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Last week, the NFL announced that defensive end Damontre Moore will be suspended for the first two games of the season after violating the league's substance abuse policy. The suspension stems from an arrest that happened last year when he was with the Seahawks. Moore received a DWI in December and is now paying the consequences for the mistake.

But Moore isn't the only suspension the Cowboys will be dealing with on defense. Defensive end Randy Gregory is suspended for the season and potential breakout-star David Irving will miss the team's first four games after failing a PED test earlier this summer. While those three suspensions could really hurt Dallas early in the season, there could be even more to come.

Starting cornerback Nolan Caroll could be facing league discipline after being arrested in June for a DUI. It's likely that he will receive a one or two game suspension as that is typically the penalty for first-time defenders. Linebacker Damien Wilson could also face a suspension after being arrested on July 4 for aggravated assault. Wilson allegedly backed his truck into a woman and brandished a weapon.

The Cowboys' defense was already going through an adjustment period after losing six key contributors to free agency this spring. With injuries taking a toll on the group and the suspensions piling up, there are questions about how the team's defense will hold up early in the season.