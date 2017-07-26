    Julio Jones Hires Dive Team to Locate $150K Earring Lost in Lake Lanier

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones takes part in a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not hurting for money, but the two-time All-Pro pulled out all the stops to locate a $150,000 earring he lost while riding a jet ski. 

    Per Brendan Keefe and Christopher Buchanan of WXIA 11 Alive, Jones hired a dive team to scour Lake Lanier for the valuable piece of jewelry after it fell into the water when he hit a boat wake.

    Unfortunately for Jones, it doesn't sound like the chances of finding his earring are good. 

    "It's down in crevasses and nooks and crannies," salvage diver Richard Pickering told WXIA. "It's impossible—absolutely impossible."

    Bobby Griffin, a member of the dive team, described the bottom of the lake as "pitch dark." There were also trees below the surface that made their quest even more difficult. 

    Even though Jones will probably be out the cost of the earring, he'll earn $11.5 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Eagles Release DE Marcus Smith

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Poe Collects $125k Bonus for Reaching Weight Goal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Madden 18 Releases Rookie Ratings

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Vikings, Griffen Finalizing 4-Yr, $58M Extension

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report