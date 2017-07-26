    Katie Ledecky Wins 200m Freestyle Silver Medal at World Aquatics Championships

    BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 25: Katie Ledecky of the United States looks on after winning the gold medal during the Women's 1500m Freestyle final on day twelve of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships on July 25, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.
    Katie Ledecky won silver in the 200-metre freestyle as she was beaten by Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday. 

    The American superstar finished in 1:55.18 as Pellegrini edged her into second in Budapest, Hungary.

    Ledecky rarely tastes defeat, but she was gracious as she congratulated Pellegrini on her success. 

    Per ESPN Stats and Info, it was Ledecky's first defeat in a final at a major event:

    It was the end of Ledecky's charge towards six gold medals at the meet, and she was likely surprised by her defeat.

    Ledecky was lucky to claim silver after ending in a dead heat with Emma McKeon, as the Australian finished strong in the final 100 metres.

    McKeon had set the early pace, but Ledecky narrowed the gap as she made her push for the gold medal.

    BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 26: (L-R) Silver medalists Emma Mckeon of Australia and Katie Ledecky of the United States and gold medalist Federica Pellegrini of Italy pose with the medals won during the Women's 200m Freestyle final on day thirteen
    However, Pellegrini was the star of the show as she grabbed the lead in the final moments to take home first place.

    Ledecky is never expected to be beaten, and this constitutes a major shock after scooping three golds so far in Budapest.