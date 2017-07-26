Katie Ledecky Wins 200m Freestyle Silver Medal at World Aquatics Championships

Al Bello/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky won silver in the 200-metre freestyle as she was beaten by Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.

The American superstar finished in 1:55.18 as Pellegrini edged her into second in Budapest, Hungary.

Ledecky rarely tastes defeat, but she was gracious as she congratulated Pellegrini on her success.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, it was Ledecky's first defeat in a final at a major event:

It was the end of Ledecky's charge towards six gold medals at the meet, and she was likely surprised by her defeat.

Ledecky was lucky to claim silver after ending in a dead heat with Emma McKeon, as the Australian finished strong in the final 100 metres.

McKeon had set the early pace, but Ledecky narrowed the gap as she made her push for the gold medal.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, Pellegrini was the star of the show as she grabbed the lead in the final moments to take home first place.

Ledecky is never expected to be beaten, and this constitutes a major shock after scooping three golds so far in Budapest.