Sasha Banks Beats Alexa Bliss to Win Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Sasha Banks' recent run of success continued Sunday at SummerSlam, as she defeated Alexa Bliss via tapout to become the Raw women's champion for the fourth time.

The WWE Universe was mostly in agreement on the match:

Banks would later send out a tweet of her own:

After Bliss intentionally got herself counted out against Banks at Great Balls of Fire, it appeared as though she was in line for another match against The Boss with the title on the line.

On the heels of Bayley pinning Bliss twice on Raw, however, Raw general manager Kurt Angle pitted Bayley against Sasha in a match for the No. 1 contendership.

It was a highly entertaining, back-and-forth affair, but Bayley managed to roll through a frog splash by Banks and beat her with a pinning combination.

That put Bayley back in the title scene momentarily, but it was short-lived, as a shoulder injury suffered at the hands of Nia Jax prevented her from competing at SummerSlam.

Angle then booked a pair of Triple Threat matches, with the winners going on to face each other to become the No. 1 contender.

Sasha and Nia came out on the winning end, which set the stage for their match on the go-home edition of Raw prior to SummerSlam.

While Jax dominated much of the bout, Banks battled back and managed to make her tap out en route to become the No. 1 contender.

Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship from Bayley at Payback, which made her the first Superstar to win both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

The Goddess then beat Bayley in a rematch at Extreme Rules under the stipulation of a kendo stick on a pole. Bayley failed to get aggressive in that bout, and Bliss took advantage by utilizing her mean streak.

Few Superstars in WWE have experienced a rise as meteoric as Bliss over the past year.

Since getting called up to the main roster from NXT as part of the brand extension draft, Alexa has gone from a relative unknown to one of the best all-around female performers WWE has to offer.

She has made great strides in the ring, but her most impressive improvement has been in terms of mic work and character development, rendering her among the top heels in the company.

Sasha hasn't had quite as easy of a time establishing her character on the main roster as a face in comparison to her heel role in NXT, but the fans are behind her unlike almost anyone else on the roster.

The recent history of bad blood between Sasha and Bliss made for an intriguing match Sunday, as did the notion that they had an opportunity to build upon a strong effort from Great Balls of Fire.

Banks and Bliss once again showcased solid chemistry, and with Sasha once again getting the better of The Goddess, a rematch appears to be a virtual certainty.

