    Justin Verlander Reportedly Still on Cubs' Radar Despite Salary Concerns

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 19: Starting pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Chicago Cubs "remain interested" in acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, but they're reportedly reluctant to pay him the $56 million guaranteed he's owed in 2018 and 2019, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    Verlander also owns a 2020 option worth $22 million that will vest if he finishes among the top five Cy Young Award finalists in 2019.

    The Cubs have an obvious need for pitching in the short term since their starting staff has recorded an ERA of 4.40 to this point in the season and could use a jolt if they want to push past the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central.

    There are also long-term considerations.

    John Lackey and Jake Arrieta will both be unrestricted free agents at season's end, and adding Verlander under team control for two years could help soften the blow if those two fly the coup in the winter.

    But as Morosi noted, the Cubs aren't intent on paying Verlander $28 million annually in his mid-30s.

    Should the Tigers agree to eat some cash to help push things along, though, the Cubs may have to seriously entertain a move that could propel them back to the forefront of the pennant race.

