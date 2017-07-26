Ranking the Top Stars Still Available at the 2017 MLB Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A three-time All-Star and two-time top-10 National League MVP finisher, Jay Bruce has clubbed 25 home runs for the New York Mets, who are going nowhere in the NL East.

As a result, he might be on the move at the deadline for the second year in a row.

Last season, the Cincinnati Reds—who originally drafted Bruce in 2005—dealt him to the Mets for two minor league prospects, Dilson Herrera and Max Wotell. If he's moved again, the 30-year-old impending free agent will be ready, per Mark Fischer of NJ.com:

"In all honestly, there's not as much emotion tagged to it anymore. When I was with the Reds, they were the team that I was drafted by and they kind of raised me as a baseball player. I did a lot of winning with them. When I was getting traded, it was a little bit more emotional because it's all I've known and what I considered home, but at the same time, I was a little older and I really wanted the opportunity to win."

He could soon get that chance with yet another club.