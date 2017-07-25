Todd Frazier Hits into Run-Scoring Triple Play

New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier drove in what may be the most interesting run of his career during Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning of a scoreless contest, Frazier hit a sharp grounder to Cincinnati shortstop Jose Peraza.

Peraza stepped on second and then threw to first to complete the standard double play as Matt Holliday scored. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius then found himself stranded between second and third, and he was eventually tagged out after a brief rundown for the inning-ending triple play.

The Yankees can only hope Frazier eventually produces runs without resulting in multiple outs at once:





