San Francisco Giants: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Predictions, Fact or Fiction

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Even though the San Francisco Giants have famously achieved their recent postseson glory in even years, they typically haven't cratered in odd seasons.

One of the game's sturdiest franchises has finished the past eight years with three championships, four playoff appearances and seven winning records. They're now in danger in clocking fewer than 70 regular-season victories for the first time since 1996.

Already facing a comically large National League West deficit, a perennial buyer must now alter their deadline approach. Late Tuesday night, they sent their most obvious trade chip, Eduardo Nunez, to the Boston Red Sox for pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos.

Acquired by San Francisco in a midseason move last year, Nunez was hitting .308 with 18 stolen bases prior to his departure. Now that's he gone, the Giants holster no desireable veterans on expiring contracts to flip before Monday's non-waiver deadline.

Since they're unlikely to begin a full-scale rebuild during a year mostly played without ace Madison Bumgarner, the Giants may now stand pat. Yet if possible, they should pawn at least one of their expensive, underperforming veterans to prevent last place from becoming their long-term residence.

Let's take a look at what's left for them to accomplish this summer.