WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of July 31

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam approaching means the countdown to WWE 2K18 truly begins.

The latest edition of the WWE video game is on its way, and with that comes the slow reveal of info, news and just who comprises the virtual roster. We already know cover star Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle (available as a pre-order bonus) will be in the game. And by way of a special edition of WWE 2K18, John Cena will be plastered all over it, as well.

As seen on WWE.com, a Cena (Nuff) Collector's Edition will celebrate the 16-time world champion.

The limited-edition package will feature special packaging, a commemorative plaque and a bunch of other goodies. Some of the highlights of the Cena-centric release include:

Rob Van Dam and Batista as playable characters

WWE 2K18 Season Pass access

ECW One Night Stand 2006 and WrestleMania XXVI versions of Cena

Exclusive Cena action figure

Cena signed 25,000 photos for the special edition of WWE 2K18.

The newest WWE 2K game may also see the addition of some fresh faces alongside the Superstars.

WWE video game specialist Smacktalks noted on YouTube that new referees will be a part of WWE 2K18:

Although, don't expect Charles Robinson to come sliding into the ring. These apparently won't be based on real officials,

Smacktalks also noted that custom music won't be returning to the series.

It will be some time until fans get a full look at the roster. The SummerSlam weekend has become the go-to time to announce who is in the game.

Until then, educated guessing and speculation will rule.

WhatCulture's Matt Davis projected the most likely legends to be included. Virgil, Harlem Heat and Ken Shamrock were among the names on that list. Shamrock was in WWE '13 and WWE 2K16, so his inclusion wouldn't be a surprise.

Perhaps this is the year 2K dips into the WWE's earliest days and welcomes the likes of Ivan Koloff and Pedro Morales.

With or without that nostalgia trip, WWE 2K18 will be available on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4 and XBox One, and it will be released for Nintendo Switch in the fall.