Aaron Hernandez's Former Home Back on Market After $1.3M Sale Falls Through

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

The former home of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is back on the market after a $1.3 million sale fell through.

According to the Boston Globe (h/t ESPN.com), attorney George Leontire said the buyers backed out because they "didn't want to have a lot of publicity."

The 7,100-square-foot home is located in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Per the Boston Herald (h/t ESPN.com), Leontire mentioned the state of Hernandez's assets in the midst of several wrongful death lawsuits against him:

"Frankly, I told all these plaintiffs that we need to sit down and try to—whatever assets we come up with—try and find a way to deal with this, because with all these various actions pending, the estate's got to pay a lawyer to defend against them, to settle them, whatever."

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd prior to hanging himself to death in his prison cell in April.

Hernandez's death came just days after he was acquitted of the 2012 murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub.

In May, Hernandez's murder conviction was vacated due to a precedent that allows for such rulings when a person dies while going through the appeals process.