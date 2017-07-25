    Aaron Hernandez's Former Home Back on Market After $1.3M Sale Falls Through

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2017

    Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017 in Boston. Hernandez stood trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    The former home of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is back on the market after a $1.3 million sale fell through.

    According to the Boston Globe (h/t ESPN.com), attorney George Leontire said the buyers backed out because they "didn't want to have a lot of publicity."

    The 7,100-square-foot home is located in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

    Per the Boston Herald (h/t ESPN.com), Leontire mentioned the state of Hernandez's assets in the midst of several wrongful death lawsuits against him:

    "Frankly, I told all these plaintiffs that we need to sit down and try to—whatever assets we come up with—try and find a way to deal with this, because with all these various actions pending, the estate's got to pay a lawyer to defend against them, to settle them, whatever."

    Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd prior to hanging himself to death in his prison cell in April.

    Hernandez's death came just days after he was acquitted of the 2012 murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub.

    In May, Hernandez's murder conviction was vacated due to a precedent that allows for such rulings when a person dies while going through the appeals process.

