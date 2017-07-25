CTE Discovered in More Than 99 Percent of Deceased NFL Players' Brains in Study

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

According to findings published Tuesday, more than 99 percent of brains from deceased former NFL players that were examined for a study contained chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The study was published by medical journal JAMA (h/t CNN.com's Daniella Emanuel), and researchers detected CTE in 110 of 111 brains from former NFL players that were donated.

The study is the largest of its kind and examined the brains of 202 deceased former football players in all.

Aside from the brains of former NFL players, CTE was found in 48 of 53 college players and three of 14 high school players.

The NFL released a statement on the study, via Albert Breer of The MMQB:

The league also noted that it contributed $100 million to neuroscience research in 2016 in addition to the $100 million it was already spending on the cause along with its partners.

Within the study it was suggested that, while CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, symptoms such as depression and anxiety can exist in the living.

The brains that were found to contain CTE will be further studied in an effort to see if there are genetic links present with regard to the disease.