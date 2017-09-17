DeShone Kizer Returns vs. Ravens After Dealing with Migraine

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer left during the first half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a migraine, but he returned in the third quarter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted Kizer's return after being replaced by Kevin Hogan. The Browns previously noted Kizer was questionable to return.

After the game, head coach Hue Jackson told reporters Kizer was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. Jackson also said Kizer has a history of migraines.

Cleveland landed Kizer, who was for a time in the conversation to become the first QB off the board in the 2017 NFL draft, with the 52nd overall pick in April. The Notre Dame product tossed 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions across 25 games with the Irish. He also tacked on 18 rushing TDs.

The 21-year-old Ohio native remained durable throughout his time at the collegiate level. He appeared in every game over his final two years after sitting out as a redshirt in 2014.

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Right Arrow Icon

If Kizer misses more time during the course of the season, the Browns have a couple of other options they could cycle through under center, but none possess the same upside. Hogan got the first crack to fill the void, and Cody Kessler makes up the rest of the depth chart. Kizer seems to be fine, but migraines are a recurrent type of problem that could crop up in the future.

The selection of Kizer, who slid to the second round mostly because his playmaking tools are still raw, was more about the future than the present for Cleveland.