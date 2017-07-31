Roman Reigns Wins Triple Threat Match over Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman on WWE Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match on Monday's episode of Raw featuring the three challengers for the Universal Championship.

Reigns used the steel ring steps to send Strowman out of the ring. Joe, meanwhile, was still feeling the effects of a running powerslam he received from Strowman. As he got to his feet, Reigns delivered a pin for the victory.

WWE's official Twitter account showed Reigns getting his hand raised:

Reigns celebrated the win on Twitter:

Bleacher Report's Ryan Dilbert thought all three stars delivered in the ring:

Following Joe's loss to Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, Reigns attempted to declare himself No. 1 contender for the title. The Samoan Submission Machine wasn't ready to go down without a fight, however.

That prompted Raw general manager Kurt Angle to book Reigns against Joe in a No. 1 contender's match on Raw with the winner going on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The bout was a true battle that featured plenty of back-and-forth action, but there was no definitive conclusion, as Strowman returned and caused chaos.

Angle had a decision to make regarding the Universal Championship scene the following week, and he made it by declaring that Reigns, Joe and Strowman would all face Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way match.

After Angle's announcement, the situation broke down into a brawl with the three challengers attempting to take each other out. The melee was so intense that it required the locker room to empty to stop the Superstars from tearing each other apart.

In the wake of that incident, Angle wanted to give them an opportunity to settle their differences in a more controlled environment, so he booked Reigns, Joe and Strowman against each other in a Triple Threat match, essentially serving as a preview of SummerSlam without Lesnar.

All three Superstars have had major issues with each other in recent weeks and months, especially the Big Dog and the Monster Among Men.

Reigns and Strowman duked it out in several singles matches, including an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire in which Strowman prevailed.

The lasting memory from that bout came during the aftermath, though, as Reigns locked Strowman in the back of the ambulance and drove it into a trailer at high speed.

While the Jaws of Life was needed to extract Strowman from the ambulance, he managed to make it to his feet and refused medical attention.

Although Strowman didn't appear on Raw the following night, he made his big return the next week and then made it clear he wanted to be part of the Universal Championship scene.

With all three Superstars in the hunt for the Universal Championship, Monday's match was a big one for the purpose of gaining momentum.

Since Reigns lost to Strowman at Great Balls of Fire, he was in search of a bounce-back win on Raw, and that is precisely what he got.

Reigns has a long history with Lesnar, having faced him on the WrestleMania stage, and he currently looks like a huge threat to take the strap off the Beast Incarnate.

