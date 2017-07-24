LeBron James' Less Than $1M Investment in Blaze Pizza Reportedly Reaches $25M

Jack Arent/Getty Images

In addition to being one of the greatest players ever to step on a basketball court, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has proved to be a shrewd businessman away from the game.

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Monday that James stands to gain at least $25 million for his roughly 10 percent stake in nationwide chain Blaze Pizza. James collaborated with others to invest less than $1 million in the company in 2012.

According to Rovell, Blaze Pizza recently sold a percentage of the company to a private equity firm, valuing the company at $250 million.

James' financial stake could also climb to $35 million or $40 million when he receives endorsement payments that are part of his deal with Blaze Pizza.

In April 2016, Blaze Pizza was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States.

Maverick Carter, James' business partner, explained that he and the four-time NBA MVP are constantly looking for ways to expand James' financial portfolio.

"LeBron and I have always been about finding companies that we truly believe in and putting real money into them," Carter said, per Rovell. "We're not talking putting in $15,000 or $20,000. It's real money plus the expertise, understanding and knowledge that we bring as well as bringing LeBron's name and likeness to the product."

James famously made $30 million from the $3 billion sale of Beats Electronics to Apple.