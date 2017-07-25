Buyer's Remorse: Big Mistakes MLB Contenders Must Avoid at the Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline is barreling down like an avalanche, or at least a cavalcade of rumor-laced tweets.

As we await the final flurry of activity, let's examine six potential instances of buyer's remorse that contenders should avoid.

In some cases, that means recklessly dealing MiLB chips; in others, it means failing to strike while the trade iron is hot.

Either way, it's about regret—a wasted emotion in sports and life.