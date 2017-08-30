Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Final Week of PreseasonAugust 30, 2017
Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Final Week of Preseason
The important part of the preseason games is finally behind us, and in just over a week the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will open the 2017 regular season, although they’ll do so without Spencer Ware and Julian Edelman, respectively. Those two were casualties of meaningless preseason action, but that means their teammates have to fill the void, like Kareem Hunt and Brandin Cooks.
If you had your draft at any point in the last three weeks and owned the No. 1 overall pick, you probably held your breath whenever David Johnson was on the field. Luckily, he escaped what little preseason action he saw without injury and can now focus on preparing for Week 1.
In addition to obvious rankings shifts related to injuries, you may notice some changes at running back and wide receiver, specifically in the RB2 and WR2 ranges. Those are the result of reassessing where players fit in and how I feel about teams going into the regular season compared to the start of preseason. Truthfully, I didn’t have a great grasp of every situation at the beginning of August but have learned more in the last few weeks.
This is the final preseason Big Board article, but I’ll continue to update rankings until the opening week of the regular season. You can bookmark this page to see the latest changes.
Note: All ADP data from Fantasy Football Calculator. All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.
Top 100
When I need a tiebreaker to pick between two players, I consider who is in the better situation. Does he have a good quarterback? Who else does he have to share touches with in his own backfield or receiving corps? Will his offense get more chances because his team has a poor defense? Do I trust his coach?
Considering those questions, here are the teams that are the most fantasy-friendly and the ones I’d like to avoid (with certain exceptions).
Fantasy-Friendly Teams
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
Oakland Raiders
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
Teams I’d Like to Avoid (If Possible)
New York Jets (besides Bilal Powell)
Buffalo Bills (besides LeSean McCoy)
Jacksonville Jaguars (besides Leonard Fournette)
Chicago Bears (besides Jordan Howard)
Los Angeles Rams (besides Todd Gurley)
2017 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Significant Change in Rankings
10. Andrew Luck (down five spots)
This is an obvious move, but one I was waiting to make with the hope we’d know more about Luck’s return. Unfortunately, all we know is he remains on the PUP list 11 days before the Colts open the season in Los Angeles against the Rams.
According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, when head coach Chuck Pagano was asked about Luck, he said, "We’re moving forward with the guys we have and the guys who are practicing." At this point, no news continues to be bad news.
If you draft Luck, you must take a backup earlier than usual to cover any time Luck could miss in the regular season. It cannot be assumed Luck will miss just one week of the regular season. This situation is a mess.
Targets Based on Value
Russell Wilson, SEA
Current ADP: 69.9/QB5
Last Week’s ADP: 69.9/QB5
My Ranking: QB4 (no change)
Matthew Stafford, DET
Current ADP: 118.2/QB15
Last Week’s ADP: 117.3/QB14
My Ranking: QB12 (no change)
Overvalued Players
None of note.
Potential Sleepers
Carson Wentz, PHI
Current ADP: 131.9/QB17
Last Week’s ADP: 138.5/QB18
My Ranking: QB17 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
Andrew Luck, IND
Current ADP: 100.2/QB11
Last Week’s ADP: 85.2/QB8
My Ranking: QB10 (down five spots)
2017 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Tom Brady NE (9)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers GB (8)
|3
|Drew Brees NO (5)
|4
|Russell Wilson SEA (6)
|5
|Matt Ryan ATL (5)
|6
|Derek Carr OAK (10)
|7
|Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
|8
|Jameis Winston TB (11)
|9
|Kirk Cousins WAS (5)
|10
|Andrew Luck IND (11)
|11
|Cam Newton CAR (11)
|12
|Matthew Stafford DET (7)
|13
|Dak Prescott DAL (6)
|14
|Philip Rivers LAC (9)
|15
|Eli Manning NYG (8)
|16
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT (9)
|17
|Carson Wentz PHI (10)
|18
|Andy Dalton CIN (6)
|19
|Carson Palmer ARI (8)
|20
|Joe Flacco BAL (10)
|21
|Sam Bradford MIN (9)
|22
|Jay Cutler MIA (11)
|23
|Brian Hoyer SF (11)
|24
|Tyrod Taylor BUF (6)
|25
|Alex Smith KC (10)
|26
|Jared Goff LAR (8)
|27
|DeShone Kizer CLE (9)
|28
|Trevor Siemian DEN (5)
|29
|Josh McCown NYJ (11)
|30
|Mitch Trubisky CHI (9)
|31
|Chad Henne JAC (8)
|32
|Blake Bortles JAC (8)
|33
|Tom Savage HOU (7)
|34
|Deshaun Watson HOU (7)
|35
|Mike Glennon CHI (9)
|36
|Paxton Lynch DEN (5)
|37
|Drew Stanton ARI (8)
|38
|Brock Osweiler CLE (9)
|39
|Patrick Mahomes KC (10)
Running Backs
Notable Changes in Rankings
11. Kareem Hunt (up 20 spots)
Hunt may have become one of the best values depending on when you held your draft. I’ve been getting tweets over the last few days celebrating Hunt as a great pick in the Rounds 4-7 range. With Spencer Ware (knee) out, Hunt moves to the top of the Kansas City Chiefs’ RB depth chart and into a desirable spot for fantasy purposes. Hunt is one of five rookie RBs in my top 20.
19. Dalvin Cook (up six spots)
Cook was the other rookie RB to join my top 20 following the third preseason game, yet I’m still not as high on him as many are, as evidenced by an ADP that puts him on the RB1 borderline, which seems like a reach.
He’s earned the top spot in the Vikings backfield, but I can’t shake the presence of Latavius Murray, especially near the goal line. Also, there’s no evidence of improvement in the offensive line, which is a problem that plagued the Vikings last season. I won’t deny Cook’s talent and how good he’s looked this month, but expectations seem too high.
20. Carlos Hyde (up six spots)
During the introduction, I mentioned reassessing where players fit on their respective teams and adjusting accordingly. The doom and gloom surrounding Hyde coming into training camp and the preseason was too tough to ignore even though I stuck by Hyde last season when many bailed. He was the lone bright spot for the 49ers in 2016, yet with no ties to the current regime, I understood why he might have to prove himself all over again.
He’s done that throughout the month, which has killed any notion of Hyde losing significant touches or his grasp on the starting job. The 49ers are clearly going through a rebuilding phase, so they’ll have to lean on their top talent, which includes Hyde and Pierre Garcon. You may not want to invest heavily in the 49ers, but if you do, Hyde should be under consideration.
Targets Based on Value
Danny Woodhead, BAL
Current ADP: 55.7/RB24
Last Week’s ADP: 43.7/RB20
My Ranking: RB14 (down two spots)
Mark Ingram, NO
Current ADP: 59.9/RB26
Last Week’s ADP: 59.8/RB26
My Ranking: RB18 (down two spots)
Theo Riddick, DET
Current ADP: 80.8/RB33
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB26 (down four spots)
Terrance West, BAL
Current ADP: 89.4/RB37
Last Week’s ADP: 85.6/RB36
My Ranking: RB27 (down six spots)
Darren Sproles, PHI
Current ADP: 122.8/RB48
Last Week’s ADP: 130/RB50
My Ranking: RB33 (up two spots)
Overvalued Players
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
Current ADP: 17.8/RB9
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB13 (down two spots)
Dalvin Cook, MIN
Current ADP: 25.3/RB12
Last Week’s ADP: 31.4/RB15
My Ranking: RB19 (up six spots)
Lamar Miller, HOU
Current ADP: 34.1/RB15
Last Week’s ADP: 27.6/RB13
My Ranking: RB23 (down four spots)
Mike Gillislee, NE
Current ADP: 64.6/RB27
Last Week’s ADP: 55.8/RB23
My Ranking: RB35 (up three spots)
Paul Perkins, NYG
Current ADP: 83.3/RB35
Last Week’s ADP: 76/RB31
My Ranking: RB38 (up one spot)
Derrick Henry, TEN
Current ADP: 78.1/RB32
Last Week’s ADP: 79.4/RB33
My Ranking: RB49 (up one spot)
Eddie Lacy, SEA
Current ADP: 101.8 RB41
Last Week’s ADP: 89.7/RB38
My Ranking: RB54 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
C.J. Prosise, SEA
Current ADP: 122.7/RB47
Last Week’s ADP: 104.1/RB43
My Ranking: RB34 (down four spots)
Jamaal Williams, GB
Current ADP: 105.7/RB42
Last Week’s ADP: 113.2/RB45
My Ranking: RB45 (no change)
Alvin Kamara, NO
Current ADP: 140.9/RB53
Last Week’s ADP: 156.5/RB65
My Ranking: RB50 (up one spot)
Kyle Juszczyk, SF
Current ADP: Undrafted
My Ranking: RB40 (up one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
Chris Carson, SEA
Current ADP: 155.3/RB59
Last Week’s ADP: Undrafted
My Ranking: RB77 (up nine spots)
2017 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Notable Changes in Rankings
8. Brandin Cooks, NE (up three spots)
While I was ready for Cooks to explode in his first season with the Patriots, it was impossible to ignore the presence of Julian Edelman and his pre-existing rapport with Tom Brady. Still, I thought there was more than enough to go around in this high-powered offense, so I ranked him as a low-end WR1.
Now that Edelman is out for the season, Cooks’ role looks more important than ever as the clear-cut No. 1 WR in New England. That easily justifies his bump in the WR rankings, as does the fact that the next-best options in the Patriots WR corps are Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola. New England has typically done a great job overcoming major injuries, but Edelman isn’t so easily replaced.
It gives the team more reason to lean on Cooks. As I mentioned in the Top 100 section, I break ties by considering the most fantasy-friendly team. The Patriots check all the right boxes with a great QB, a coach you can trust and a prime opportunity for Cooks to blow up in the passing game.
11. T.Y. Hilton, IND (down three spots)
Moving Hilton down yet again is obviously tied to the mysterious nature of Andrew Luck’s shoulder recovery. We still have no idea when Luck will be back, as he’s approaching the end of the month without a day of practice thanks to an extended stint on the PUP list.
With no timetable for Luck’s return, Hilton’s drop is also connected to the lack of a quality backup. Scott Tolzien is the likely starter if Luck isn’t out there, but he doesn’t instill the confidence of a backup like Drew Stanton in Arizona or even Mark Sanchez in Chicago. You can blame the Colts for not investing more in the position knowing Luck would be slowly working his way back from shoulder surgery.
Targets Based on Value
Stefon Diggs, MIN
Current ADP: 51.6/WR25
Last Week’s ADP: 58.8/WR28
My Ranking: WR13 (no change)
Golden Tate, DET
Current ADP: 45.3/WR23
Last Week’s ADP: 46.3/WR22
My Ranking: WR16 (up one spot)
Pierre Garcon, SF
Current ADP: 72.9/WR34
Last Week’s ADP: 74.6/WR34
My Ranking: WR24 (down one spot)
Tyrell Williams, LAC
Current ADP: 95.2/WR39
Last Week’s ADP: 99.5/WR42
My Ranking: WR26 (no change)
Kenny Britt, CLE
Current ADP: 121.7/WR50
Last Week’s ADP: 116.4/WR48
My Ranking: WR39 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Demaryius Thomas, DEN
Current ADP: 31.7/WR16
Last Week’s ADP: 31/WR15
My Ranking: WR21 (no change)
Tyreek Hill, KC
Current ADP: 40.1/WR19
Last Week’s ADP: 37.8/WR18
My Ranking: WR28 (down one spot)
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
Current ADP: 39.7/WR18
Last Week’s ADP: 51.6/WR25
My Ranking: WR34 (up six spots)
Potential Sleepers
Adam Thielen, MIN
Current ADP: 107.9/WR45
Last Week’s ADP: 112.5/WR47
My Ranking: WR37 (up one spot)
Chris Hogan, NE
Current ADP: 95.5/WR40
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR39 (up 43 spots)
Corey Coleman, CLE
Current ADP: 106.3/WR44
Last Week’s ADP: 119.1/WR49
My Ranking: WR45 (up one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
T.Y. Hilton, IND
Current ADP: 26.1/WR12
Last Week’s ADP: 21.3/WR10
My Ranking: WR11 (down three spots)
Jordan Matthews, BUF
Current ADP: 108.2/WR46
Last Week’s ADP: 107.8/WR43
My Ranking: WR41 (up one spot)
Zay Jones, BUF
Current ADP: 126.7/WR52
Last Week’s ADP: 133.6/WR55
My Ranking: WR52 (no change)
2017 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Notable Changes in Rankings
None of note.
Targets Based on Value
Zach Ertz, PHI
Current ADP: 83.2/TE9
Last Week’s ADP: 96/TE10
My Ranking: TE7 (no change)
Jason Witten, DAL
Current ADP: 146.9/TE15
Last Week’s ADP: 154.3/TE18
My Ranking: TE14 (no change)
Overvalued Players
O.J. Howard, TB
Current ADP: 149.9/TE16
Last Week’s ADP: 144.4/TE14
My Ranking: TE21 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
David Njoku, CLE
Current ADP: Undrafted
Last Week’s ADP: Undrafted
My Ranking: TE20 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
Tyler Higbee, LAR
Current ADP: Undrafted
Last Week’s ADP: Undrafted
My Ranking: TE29 (no change)
2017 Tight End PPR Rankings
Defenses
After assessing the preseason to get a feel for each team, my examination of the early-season schedule allows me to present targets based on the strategy of waiting to select your defense until the last round or two.
As I’ve said all month, you don’t need to reach for a defense and are much better off streaming your defenses on a week-to-week basis. Therefore, the only thing that matters is Week 1 opponent. Using that philosophy, these are the top defense streamers you can wait to get in your draft:
Atlanta Falcons (at CHI)
Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ)
Los Angeles Rams (vs. IND, assuming Andrew Luck is out)
New York Jets (at BUF)
Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)
2017 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Denver Broncos DEN (5)
|2
|Seattle Seahawks SEA (6)
|3
|Houston Texans HOU (7)
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs KC (10)
|5
|New England Patriots NE (9)
|6
|Minnesota Vikings MIN (9)
|7
|Arizona Cardinals ARI (8)
|8
|Carolina Panthers CAR (11)
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC (8)
|10
|New York Giants NYG (8)
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC (9)
|12
|Baltimore Ravens BAL (10)
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI (10)
|14
|Los Angeles Rams LAR (8)
|15
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT (9)
|16
|Green Bay Packers GB (8)
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN (6)
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB (11)
|19
|Oakland Raiders OAK (10)
|20
|Atlanta Falcons ATL (5)
Kickers
You want to select an accurate kicker with plenty of opportunities to score. Mason Crosby is a good target to fit that description.
Do not take a kicker unless you’re required by rule. Instead, take a shot on a player at another position since you can always grab a kicker before Week 1. If you must draft a kicker, wait until the final round to take one since it’s a position to stream during the year.
2017 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Justin Tucker BAL (10)
|2
|Stephen Gostkowski NE (9)
|3
|Dan Bailey DAL (6)
|4
|Matt Bryant ATL (5)
|5
|Mason Crosby GB (8)
|6
|Will Lutz NO (5)
|7
|Adam Vinatieri IND (11)
|8
|Matt Prater DET (7)
|9
|Sebastian Janikowski OAK (10)
|10
|Cairo Santos KC (10)
|11
|Graham Gano CAR (11)
|12
|Brandon McManus DEN (5)
|13
|Chris Boswell PIT (9)
|14
|Dustin Hopkins WAS (5)
|15
|Caleb Sturgis PHI (10)
|16
|Blair Walsh SEA (6)
|17
|Josh Lambo LAC (9)
|18
|Nick Novak HOU (7)
|19
|Mike Nugent NYG (8)
|20
|Steven Hauschka BUF (6)