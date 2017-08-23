Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Preseason Week 3

Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Preseason Week 3August 23, 2017
We’re halfway through the preseason, which means you still have more than two weeks to worry about potential injuries ruining your fantasy drafts.
In some cases, we continue to wait for good news on players like Andrew Luck (shoulder), Leonard Fournette (foot) and Cam Newton (shoulder). I try to remind myself it’s a long year and being healthy for the majority of the season is more important than rushing back to potentially risk further injury, but it’s frustrating to head into drafts with concerns about top players.
One player I’m happy to not see is Le’Veon Bell. He’s yet to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the two sides unable to come to terms on a long-term deal that would replace his franchise tender. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell should be back with the team "shortly after" the third preseason game. The less wear and tear Bell goes through, the better. He doesn’t need much work in the preseason entering his fifth year.
Bell holding out of the preseason with the hope for a long-term deal looked even smarter on Monday night when Odell Beckham took an ugly hit to his leg. Luckily, he avoided a season-ending injury. However, he suffered an ankle sprain that could keep him out of Week 1 against the Cowboys, according to Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. He'll remain my No. 3 WR, but could potentially drop if it looks like he'll miss more than one game.
My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason.
Note: All ADP data from Fantasy Football Calculator. All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.
Top 100
A look at the first 36 picks (the top three rounds in a 12-team league) of ADP data for this week shows two quaterbacks (same as last week), 16 running backs (down one), 17 wide receivers (up one) and one tight end (no change). In my latest rankings, I have two QBs (no change), 14 RBs (down one), 18 WRs (up one), and two TEs in the top 36.
Next week, I’ll give you the most fantasy-friendly offenses for the regular season based on talent, clarity and opportunity. I’ll also include the bad teams I’d like to avoid if possible, but will note if there’s a player I’ll make an exception for at the right price.
2017 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Notable Changes in Rankings
21. Sam Bradford (up four spots)
While I don’t think Bradford will a consistent fantasy contributor, the Vikings have enough talent around him to potentially boost his numbers. No one should have big expectations for Bradford, but he’s a good enough quarterback to help, not hurt the fantasy production of Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen. Plus, the backfield could get a boost from rookie Dalvin Cook.
24. Tyrod Taylor (down eight spots)
After trading away Sammy Watkins and acquiring Jordan Matthews, Taylor’s fantasy status took a hit that removed him from the values category. The last week hurt his standing even more following a shaky performance in the second preseason game and the retirement of Anquan Boldin. According to Chris Brown of the Bills official site, head coach Sean McDermott said he has “all the confidence in the world” in Taylor, but it’s fair to wonder if this team is already a sinking ship.
Targets Based on Value
Russell Wilson, SEA
Current ADP: 70.0/QB5
Last Week’s ADP: 77.6/QB6
My Ranking: QB4 (no change)
Matthew Stafford, DET
Current ADP: 117.6/QB14
Last Week’s ADP: 118.1/QB14
My Ranking: QB12 (no change)
Overvalued Players
None of note.
Potential Sleepers
Carson Wentz, PHI
Current ADP: 137.7/QB18
Last Week’s ADP: 141.3/QB19
My Ranking: QB17 (up one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
Andrew Luck, IND
Current ADP: 87.4/QB8
Last Week’s ADP: 84.5/QB7
My Ranking: QB5 (no change)
Unless there’s concrete news about Luck’s timetable for a return, he will be moved down my rankings in next week’s Big Board.
2017 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Tom Brady NE (9)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers GB (8)
|3
|Drew Brees NO (5)
|4
|Russell Wilson SEA (6)
|5
|Andrew Luck IND (11)
|6
|Matt Ryan ATL (5)
|7
|Derek Carr OAK (10)
|8
|Jameis Winston TB (11)
|9
|Kirk Cousins WAS (5)
|10
|Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
|11
|Cam Newton CAR (11)
|12
|Matthew Stafford DET (7)
|13
|Dak Prescott DAL (6)
|14
|Philip Rivers LAC (9)
|15
|Eli Manning NYG (8)
|16
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT (9)
|17
|Carson Wentz PHI (10)
|18
|Andy Dalton CIN (6)
|19
|Carson Palmer ARI (8)
|20
|Joe Flacco BAL (10)
|21
|Sam Bradford MIN (9)
|22
|Jay Cutler MIA (11)
|23
|Brian Hoyer SF (11)
|24
|Tyrod Taylor BUF (6)
|25
|Alex Smith KC (10)
|26
|Jared Goff LAR (8)
|27
|Trevor Siemian DEN (5)
|28
|Deshaun Watson HOU (7)
|29
|Josh McCown NYJ (11)
|30
|Mitch Trubisky CHI (9)
|31
|Chad Henne JAC (8)
|32
|Blake Bortles JAC (8)
|33
|DeShone Kizer CLE (9)
|34
|Brock Osweiler CLE (9)
|35
|Mike Glennon CHI (9)
|36
|Paxton Lynch DEN (5)
|37
|Tom Savage HOU (7)
|38
|Drew Stanton ARI (8)
|39
|Patrick Mahomes KC (10)
Running Backs
Notable Changes in Rankings
9. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (up one spot)
10. Leonard Fournette, JAC (down one spot)
It’s hard to rank the RBs after the first eight players, which is why I don’t have a huge point differential between McCaffrey at No. 9 and Marshawn Lynch at No. 24. With Jacksonville’s QB situation up in the air and Fournette’s lingering foot injury, he needed to drop a spot.
38. Mike Gillislee, NE (down nine spots)
46. Rex Burkhead, NE (up 18 spots)
The change in the Patriots’ RBs isn’t as much about Burkhead’s strong performance in the second preseason game as it is about ranking Gillislee too high to begin with. You won’t find a harder backfield to project, and anyone who says they can do so with confidence is either lying or has a direct line to Bill Belichick’s brain.
Targets Based on Value
Danny Woodhead, BAL
Current ADP: 43.8/RB20
Last Week’s ADP: 44.2/RB19
My Ranking: RB12 (no change)
C.J. Anderson, DEN
Current ADP: 56.8/RB24
Last Week’s ADP: 57.6/RB24
My Ranking: RB17 (up one spot)
Bilal Powell, NYJ
Current ADP: 54.0/RB22
Last Week’s ADP: 59.7/RB25]
My Ranking: RB18 (down two spots)
Mark Ingram, NO
Current ADP: 61.9/RB27
Last Week’s ADP: 61.4/RB26]
My Ranking: RB16 (up one spot)
Terrance West, BAL
Current ADP: 88.3/RB37
Last Week’s ADP: 86.5/RB36
My Ranking: RB21 (no change)
Darren Sproles, PHI
Current ADP: 127/RB49
Last Week’s ADP: 135.6/RB51
My Ranking: RB35 (up one spot)
Overvalued Players
Todd Gurley, LAR
Current ADP: 19.1/RB10
Last Week’s ADP: 18.8/RB10
My Ranking: RB14 (no change)
Lamar Miller, HOU
Current ADP: 28.5/RB13
Last Week’s ADP: 26.8/RB12
My Ranking: RB19 (no change)
Dalvin Cook, MIN
Current ADP: 29.4/RB14
Last Week’s ADP: 35.5/RB17
My Ranking: RB25 (up one spot)
Spencer Ware, KC
Current ADP: 48.9/RB21
Last Week’s ADP: 48.2/RB21
My Ranking: RB33 (up one spot)
Mike Gillislee, NE
Current ADP: 61.5/RB26
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB38 (down nine spots)
Paul Perkins, NYG
Current ADP: 77.0/RB31
Last Week’s ADP: 71.3/RB29
My Ranking: RB39 (no change)
Derrick Henry, TEN
Current ADP: 79.3/RB33
Last Week’s ADP: 80.5/RB34
My Ranking: RB50 (no change)
Eddie Lacy, SEA
Current ADP: 93.5/RB39
Last Week’s ADP: 80/RB33
My Ranking: RB54 (down 13 spots)
Potential Sleepers
Kareem Hunt, KC
Current ADP: 89.1/RB38
Last Week’s ADP: 88.9/RB37
My Ranking: RB31 (up three spots)
C.J Prosise, SEA
Current ADP: 105.5/RB43
Last Week’s ADP: 104.7/RB43]
My Ranking: RB30 (up one spot)
Jamaal Williams, GB
Current ADP: 110.5/RB45
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB45 (up one spot)
Alvin Kamara, NO
Current ADP: 152.2/RB57
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB51 (up one spot)
Kyle Juszczyk, SF
Current ADP: Undrafted
My Ranking: RB41 (up two spots)
Other Names to Monitor
Chris Carson, SEA
Current ADP: undrafted
My Ranking: RB86
2017 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Notable Changes in Rankings
6. A.J. Green, CIN (up one spot)
7. Michael Thomas, NO (up one spot)
8. T.Y. Hilton, IND (down two spots)
Hilton would be the hardest hit by any absence of Andrew Luck, so with Green and Thomas already so close to him in my projections, it makes sense to drop him behind them. While we're still waiting on a real timetable for Luck's return, I'm not rushing to push Hilton significantly down my WR rankings, especially with so much volatility in the WR2 tier.
14. Terrelle Pryor, WAS (up on spot)
15. Davante Adams, GB (down one spot)
16. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (down two spots)
Speaking of that volatility, it's what made ranking the WRs in the 13-25 range so hard to do this month. You can pick apart each player based on their experience, injury history, age or QB situation. A combination of those reasons is why I moved Pryor up over Adams and Hopkins.
Pryor should be the top WR with a better QB in Kirk Cousins and with room to still grow as a receiver. Hopkins could be looking at Tom Savage or rookie Deshaun Watson as his QB, which is a concern. I have nothing against Adams other than being the second option behind Jordy Nelson in Green Bay.
Targets Based on Value
Golden Tate, DET
Current ADP: 45.7/WR22
Last Week’s ADP: 48.4/WR24
My Ranking: WR17 (no change)
Stefon Diggs, MIN
Current ADP: 56.1/WR28
Last Week’s ADP: 61.5/WR30
My Ranking: WR13 (no change)
Pierre Garcon, SF
Current ADP: 74.9/WR35
Last Week’s ADP: 74.9/WR34
My Ranking: WR23 (up one spot)
Tyrell Williams, LAC
Current ADP: 98.2/WR42
Last Week’s ADP: 96.6/WR42
My Ranking: WR26 (no change)
Kenny Britt, CLE
Current ADP: 116.4/WR48
Last Week’s ADP: 118.4/WR49
My Ranking: WR39 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Demaryius Thomas, DEN
Current ADP: 31.4/WR15
Last Week’s ADP: 30.2/WR15
My Ranking: WR21 (up one spot)
Tyreek Hill, KC
Current ADP: 38.2/WR18
Last Week’s ADP: 38.1/WR18
My Ranking: WR27 (no change)
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
Current ADP: 51.0/WR25
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR40 (no change)
John Brown, ARI
Current ADP: 111.2/WR45
Last Week’s ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR57 (down five spots)
Potential Sleepers
Adam Thielen, MIN
Current ADP: 112.8/WR46
Last Week’s ADP: 114.4/WR47
My Ranking: WR38 (no change)
Corey Coleman, CLE
Current ADP: 117.8/WR49
Last Week’s ADP: 118.2/WR48
My Ranking: WR46
Josh Doctson, WAS
Current ADP: 143.6/WR57
Last Week’s ADP: 137.3/WR54
My Ranking: WR56 (up one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
T.Y. Hilton, IND
Current ADP: 22.1/WR11
Last Week’s ADP: 21.1/WR10
My Ranking: WR8 (down two spots)
Jordan Matthews, BUF
Current ADP: 108.2/WR44
Last Week’s ADP: 109.9/WR45
My Ranking: WR42 (up one spot)
Zay Jones, BUF
Current ADP: 132.6/WR54
Last Week’s ADP: 143.5/WR56
My Ranking: WR52 (up 29 spots)
I’m not running to invest in the Bills, but with the retirement of Anquan Boldin, the majority of the target share in this receiving corps could be going to Matthews and Jones.
2017 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Notable Changes in Rankings
19. Charles Clay (up six spots)
Obviously, the No. 19 TE doesn’t have much draft value, but we have to acknowledge how the retirement of Anquan Boldin affects the Bills’ receiving corps. Clay hasn’t been a consistent fantasy contributor, but he could pick up some of the red-zone work in an offense that lacks established talent in its receiving corps outside Jordan Matthews.
Targets Based on Value
Zach Ertz, PHI
Current ADP: 97.0/TE10
Last Week’s ADP: 104.5/TE11
My Ranking: TE7 (no change)
Jason Witten, DAL
Current ADP: 149.9/TE15
Last Week’s ADP: 154.3/TE18
My Ranking: TE14 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Martellus Bennett, GB
Current ADP: 85.7/TE9
Last Week’s ADP: 83.1/TE8
My Ranking: TE15 (no change)
O.J. Howard, TB
Current ADP: 145.0/TE14
Last Week’s ADP: 140.7/TE14
My Ranking: TE21 (down one spot)
Potential Sleepers
David Njoku, CLE
Current ADP: undrafted
Last Week’s ADP: undrafted
My Ranking: TE20 (down one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
Tyler Higbee, LAR
Current ADP: undrafted
Last Week’s ADP: undrafted
My Ranking: TE29 (down three spots)
2017 Tight End PPR Rankings
Defenses
Unless you play in a defense-friendly scoring system, you can wait to grab one until the final two rounds. Finding value at the position is useless since defensive units should be late-round picks anyway.
At the end of the preseason, I’ll provide defensive targets to go after based on strength of schedule in the early weeks of the regular season. Instead of grabbing a highly-ranked unit like the Kansas City Chiefs, you can have success streaming defenses on a weekly basis. You can consider these targets as a head start on streaming options to open the season.
2017 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Denver Broncos DEN (5)
|2
|Seattle Seahawks SEA (6)
|3
|Houston Texans HOU (7)
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs KC (10)
|5
|New England Patriots NE (9)
|6
|Minnesota Vikings MIN (9)
|7
|Arizona Cardinals ARI (8)
|8
|Carolina Panthers CAR (11)
|9
|New York Giants NYG (8)
|10
|Baltimore Ravens BAL (10)
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC (8)
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI (10)
|13
|Los Angeles Rams LAR (8)
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT (9)
|15
|Green Bay Packers GB (8)
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN (6)
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB (11)
|18
|Oakland Raiders OAK (10)
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC (9)
|20
|Atlanta Falcons ATL (5)
Kickers
Overrating kickers is foolish.
If you can get your hands on an accurate one with plenty of opportunities to score, you’ll be just fine. Justin Tucker is the type of player who fits that bill.
I’d advise not taking a kicker unless you’re required by rule. Take a flier on a player at another position, since you can always pick up a kicker once the season gets underway. If the rules stipulate you must come out of the draft with a kicker, wait until the final round to take one, as this is another position to stream during the season.
2017 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Justin Tucker BAL (10)
|2
|Stephen Gostkowski NE (9)
|3
|Dan Bailey DAL (6)
|4
|Matt Bryant ATL (5)
|5
|Mason Crosby GB (8)
|6
|Will Lutz NO (5)
|7
|Adam Vinatieri IND (11)
|8
|Matt Prater DET (7)
|9
|Sebastian Janikowski OAK (10)
|10
|Cairo Santos KC (10)
|11
|Graham Gano CAR (11)
|12
|Brandon McManus DEN (5)
|13
|Chris Boswell PIT (9)
|14
|Dustin Hopkins WAS (5)
|15
|Caleb Sturgis PHI (10)
|16
|Blair Walsh SEA (6)
|17
|Josh Lambo LAC (9)
|18
|Nick Novak HOU (7)
|19
|Mike Nugent NYG (8)
|20
|Steven Hauschka BUF (6)