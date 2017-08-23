    Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Preseason Week 3

    Matt CampFantasy Football Lead WriterAugust 23, 2017

      Don't worry about the absence of Le'Veon Bell.
      We’re halfway through the preseason, which means you still have more than two weeks to worry about potential injuries ruining your fantasy drafts. 

      In some cases, we continue to wait for good news on players like Andrew Luck (shoulder), Leonard Fournette (foot) and Cam Newton (shoulder). I try to remind myself it’s a long year and being healthy for the majority of the season is more important than rushing back to potentially risk further injury, but it’s frustrating to head into drafts with concerns about top players. 

      One player I’m happy to not see is Le’Veon Bell. He’s yet to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the two sides unable to come to terms on a long-term deal that would replace his franchise tender. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell should be back with the team "shortly after" the third preseason game. The less wear and tear Bell goes through, the better. He doesn’t need much work in the preseason entering his fifth year.

      Bell holding out of the preseason with the hope for a long-term deal looked even smarter on Monday night when Odell Beckham took an ugly hit to his leg. Luckily, he avoided a season-ending injury. However, he suffered an ankle sprain that could keep him out of Week 1 against the Cowboys, according to Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. He'll remain my No. 3 WR, but could potentially drop if it looks like he'll miss more than one game.

      My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason.

      Note: All ADP data from Fantasy Football Calculator. All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format. 

    Top 100

      You can't underestimate the reliability of Jordy Nelson.
      A look at the first 36 picks (the top three rounds in a 12-team league) of ADP data for this week shows two quaterbacks (same as last week), 16 running backs (down one), 17 wide receivers (up one) and one tight end (no change). In my latest rankings, I have two QBs (no change), 14 RBs (down one), 18 WRs (up one), and two TEs in the top 36. 

      Next week, I’ll give you the most fantasy-friendly offenses for the regular season based on talent, clarity and opportunity. I’ll also include the bad teams I’d like to avoid if possible, but will note if there’s a player I’ll make an exception for at the right price.

      2017 Top 100 PPR Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)Pos
      1David Johnson ARI (8)RB
      2Le'Veon Bell PIT (9)RB
      3Antonio Brown PIT (9)WR
      4Julio Jones ATL (5)WR
      5Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (8)WR
      6Jordy Nelson GB (8)WR
      7Mike Evans TB (11)WR
      8A.J. Green CIN (6)WR
      9Michael Thomas NO (5)WR
      10LeSean McCoy BUF (6)RB
      11Devonta Freeman ATL (5)RB
      12Melvin Gordon LAC (9)RB
      13DeMarco Murray TEN (8)RB
      14Jordan Howard CHI (9)RB
      15T.Y. Hilton IND (11)WR
      16Jay Ajayi MIA (11)RB
      17Christian McCaffrey CAR (11)RB
      18Amari Cooper OAK (10)WR
      19Doug Baldwin SEA (6)WR
      20Brandin Cooks NE (9)WR
      21Leonard Fournette JAC (8)RB
      22Dez Bryant DAL (6)WR
      23Stefon Diggs MIN (9)WR
      24Terrelle Pryor WAS (5)WR
      25Ezekiel Elliott DAL (6)RB
      26Danny Woodhead BAL (10)RB
      27Joe Mixon CIN (6)RB
      28Todd Gurley LAR (8)RB
      29Davante Adams GB (8)WR
      30DeAndre Hopkins HOU (7)WR
      31Travis Kelce KC (10)TE
      32Rob Gronkowski NE (9)TE
      33Golden Tate DET (7)WR
      34Tom Brady NE (9)QB
      35Aaron Rodgers GB (8)QB
      36Alshon Jeffery PHI (10)WR
      37Isaiah Crowell CLE (9)RB
      38Martavis Bryant PIT (9)WR
      39Larry Fitzgerald ARI (8)WR
      40Demaryius Thomas DEN (5)WR
      41Mark Ingram NO (5)RB
      42C.J. Anderson DEN (5)RB
      43Keenan Allen LAC (9)WR
      44Bilal Powell NYJ (11)RB
      45Drew Brees NO (5)QB
      46Pierre Garcon SF (11)WR
      47Julian Edelman NE (9)WR
      48Lamar Miller HOU (7)RB
      49Ty Montgomery GB (8)RB
      50Allen Robinson JAC (8)WR
      51Greg Olsen CAR (11)TE
      52Jimmy Graham SEA (6)TE
      53Jordan Reed WAS (5)TE
      54Terrance West BAL (10)RB
      55Theo Riddick DET (7)RB
      56Russell Wilson SEA (6)QB
      57Tyrell Williams LAC (9)WR
      58Tyreek Hill KC (10)WR
      59Frank Gore IND (11)RB
      60Marshawn Lynch OAK (10)RB
      61Dalvin Cook MIN (9)RB
      62Jamison Crowder WAS (5)WR
      63Andrew Luck IND (11)QB
      64Matt Ryan ATL (5)QB
      65Jarvis Landry MIA (11)WR
      66Carlos Hyde SF (11)RB
      67Willie Snead NO (5)WR
      68Kyle Rudolph MIN (9)TE
      69Michael Crabtree OAK (10)WR
      70Derek Carr OAK (10)QB
      71Jeremy Maclin BAL (10)WR
      72Adrian Peterson NO (5)RB
      73Ameer Abdullah DET (7)RB
      74Emmanuel Sanders DEN (5)WR
      75DeSean Jackson TB (11)WR
      76Zach Ertz PHI (10)TE
      77Sammy Watkins LAR (8)WR
      78Jameis Winston TB (11)QB
      79Kirk Cousins WAS (5)QB
      80Tevin Coleman ATL (5)RB
      81C.J. Prosise SEA (6)RB
      82Kareem Hunt KC (10)RB
      83Marcus Mariota TEN (8)QB
      84Cameron Meredith CHI (9)WR
      85Duke Johnson CLE (9)RB
      86Brandon Marshall NYG (8)WR
      87Hunter Henry LAC (9)TE
      88Tyler Eifert CIN (6)TE
      89Adam Thielen MIN (9)WR
      90Kenny Britt CLE (9)WR
      91Cam Newton CAR (11)QB
      92Spencer Ware KC (10)RB
      93Eric Ebron DET (7)TE
      94Doug Martin TB (11)RB
      95Kelvin Benjamin CAR (11)WR
      96Darren Sproles PHI (10)RB
      97Samaje Perine WAS (5)RB
      98Devante Parker MIA (11)WR
      99Jordan Matthews BUF (6)WR
      100Mike Wallace BAL (10)WR
       

    Quarterbacks

      Russell Wilson's draft status is on the rise.
      Notable Changes in Rankings

      21. Sam Bradford (up four spots)

      While I don’t think Bradford will a consistent fantasy contributor, the Vikings have enough talent around him to potentially boost his numbers. No one should have big expectations for Bradford, but he’s a good enough quarterback to help, not hurt the fantasy production of Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen. Plus, the backfield could get a boost from rookie Dalvin Cook. 

      24. Tyrod Taylor (down eight spots)

      After trading away Sammy Watkins and acquiring Jordan Matthews, Taylor’s fantasy status took a hit that removed him from the values category. The last week hurt his standing even more following a shaky performance in the second preseason game and the retirement of Anquan Boldin. According to Chris Brown of the Bills official site, head coach Sean McDermott said he has “all the confidence in the world” in Taylor, but it’s fair to wonder if this team is already a sinking ship.

      Targets Based on Value

      Russell Wilson, SEA
      Current ADP: 70.0/QB5
      Last Week’s ADP: 77.6/QB6
      My Ranking: QB4 (no change) 

      Matthew Stafford, DET
      Current ADP: 117.6/QB14
      Last Week’s ADP: 118.1/QB14
      My Ranking: QB12 (no change)

      Overvalued Players

      None of note.

      Potential Sleepers

      Carson Wentz, PHI
      Current ADP: 137.7/QB18
      Last Week’s ADP: 141.3/QB19
      My Ranking: QB17 (up one spot)

      Other Names to Monitor

      Andrew Luck, IND
      Current ADP: 87.4/QB8
      Last Week’s ADP: 84.5/QB7
      My Ranking: QB5 (no change)

      Unless there’s concrete news about Luck’s timetable for a return, he will be moved down my rankings in next week’s Big Board.

      2017 Quarterback Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)
      1Tom Brady NE (9)
      2Aaron Rodgers GB (8)
      3Drew Brees NO (5)
      4Russell Wilson SEA (6)
      5Andrew Luck IND (11)
      6Matt Ryan ATL (5)
      7Derek Carr OAK (10)
      8Jameis Winston TB (11)
      9Kirk Cousins WAS (5)
      10Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
      11Cam Newton CAR (11)
      12Matthew Stafford DET (7)
      13Dak Prescott DAL (6)
      14Philip Rivers LAC (9)
      15Eli Manning NYG (8)
      16Ben Roethlisberger PIT (9)
      17Carson Wentz PHI (10)
      18Andy Dalton CIN (6)
      19Carson Palmer ARI (8)
      20Joe Flacco BAL (10)
      21Sam Bradford MIN (9)
      22Jay Cutler MIA (11)
      23Brian Hoyer SF (11)
      24Tyrod Taylor BUF (6)
      25Alex Smith KC (10)
      26Jared Goff LAR (8)
      27Trevor Siemian DEN (5)
      28Deshaun Watson HOU (7)
      29Josh McCown NYJ (11)
      30Mitch Trubisky CHI (9)
      31Chad Henne JAC (8)
      32Blake Bortles JAC (8)
      33DeShone Kizer CLE (9)
      34Brock Osweiler CLE (9)
      35Mike Glennon CHI (9)
      36Paxton Lynch DEN (5)
      37Tom Savage HOU (7)
      38Drew Stanton ARI (8)
      39Patrick Mahomes KC (10)
       

    Running Backs

      The Jaguars won't rush Leonard Fournette back from his foot injury.
      Notable Changes in Rankings

      9. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (up one spot)

      10. Leonard Fournette, JAC (down one spot)

      It’s hard to rank the RBs after the first eight players, which is why I don’t have a huge point differential between McCaffrey at No. 9 and Marshawn Lynch at No. 24. With Jacksonville’s QB situation up in the air and Fournette’s lingering foot injury, he needed to drop a spot.

      38. Mike Gillislee, NE (down nine spots)

      46. Rex Burkhead, NE (up 18 spots)

      The change in the Patriots’ RBs isn’t as much about Burkhead’s strong performance in the second preseason game as it is about ranking Gillislee too high to begin with. You won’t find a harder backfield to project, and anyone who says they can do so with confidence is either lying or has a direct line to Bill Belichick’s brain.

      Targets Based on Value

      Danny Woodhead, BAL
      Current ADP: 43.8/RB20
      Last Week’s ADP: 44.2/RB19
      My Ranking: RB12 (no change)


      C.J. Anderson, DEN
      Current ADP: 56.8/RB24
      Last Week’s ADP: 57.6/RB24
      My Ranking: RB17 (up one spot)


      Bilal Powell, NYJ
      Current ADP: 54.0/RB22
      Last Week’s ADP: 59.7/RB25]
      My Ranking: RB18 (down two spots)


      Mark Ingram, NO
      Current ADP: 61.9/RB27
      Last Week’s ADP: 61.4/RB26]
      My Ranking: RB16 (up one spot)


      Terrance West, BAL
      Current ADP: 88.3/RB37
      Last Week’s ADP: 86.5/RB36
      My Ranking: RB21 (no change)


      Darren Sproles, PHI
      Current ADP: 127/RB49
      Last Week’s ADP: 135.6/RB51
      My Ranking: RB35 (up one spot)

      Overvalued Players

      Todd Gurley, LAR
      Current ADP: 19.1/RB10
      Last Week’s ADP: 18.8/RB10
      My Ranking: RB14 (no change)


      Lamar Miller, HOU
      Current ADP: 28.5/RB13
      Last Week’s ADP: 26.8/RB12
      My Ranking: RB19 (no change)


      Dalvin Cook, MIN
      Current ADP: 29.4/RB14
      Last Week’s ADP: 35.5/RB17
      My Ranking: RB25 (up one spot)


      Spencer Ware, KC
      Current ADP: 48.9/RB21
      Last Week’s ADP: 48.2/RB21
      My Ranking: RB33 (up one spot)


      Mike Gillislee, NE
      Current ADP: 61.5/RB26
      Last Week’s ADP: new addition
      My Ranking: RB38 (down nine spots)


      Paul Perkins, NYG
      Current ADP: 77.0/RB31
      Last Week’s ADP: 71.3/RB29
      My Ranking: RB39 (no change)


      Derrick Henry, TEN
      Current ADP: 79.3/RB33
      Last Week’s ADP: 80.5/RB34
      My Ranking: RB50 (no change)


      Eddie Lacy, SEA
      Current ADP: 93.5/RB39
      Last Week’s ADP: 80/RB33
      My Ranking: RB54 (down 13 spots)

      Potential Sleepers


      Kareem Hunt, KC
      Current ADP: 89.1/RB38
      Last Week’s ADP: 88.9/RB37
      My Ranking: RB31 (up three spots)


      C.J Prosise, SEA
      Current ADP: 105.5/RB43
      Last Week’s ADP: 104.7/RB43]
      My Ranking: RB30 (up one spot) 


      Jamaal Williams, GB
      Current ADP: 110.5/RB45
      Last Week’s ADP: new addition
      My Ranking: RB45 (up one spot)


      Alvin Kamara, NO
      Current ADP: 152.2/RB57
      Last Week’s ADP: new addition
      My Ranking: RB51 (up one spot) 


      Kyle Juszczyk, SF
      Current ADP: Undrafted
      My Ranking: RB41 (up two spots)

      Other Names to Monitor


      Chris Carson, SEA
      Current ADP: undrafted
      My Ranking: RB86

      2017 Running Back PPR Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)
      1David Johnson ARI (8)
      2Le'Veon Bell PIT (9)
      3LeSean McCoy BUF (6)
      4Devonta Freeman ATL (5)
      5Melvin Gordon LAC (9)
      6DeMarco Murray TEN (8)
      7Jordan Howard CHI (9)
      8Jay Ajayi MIA (11)
      9Christian McCaffrey CAR (11)
      10Leonard Fournette JAC (8)
      11Ezekiel Elliott DAL (6)
      12Danny Woodhead BAL (10)
      13Joe Mixon CIN (6)
      14Todd Gurley LAR (8)
      15Isaiah Crowell CLE (9)
      16Mark Ingram NO (5)
      17C.J. Anderson DEN (5)
      18Bilal Powell NYJ (11)
      19Lamar Miller HOU (7)
      20Ty Montgomery GB (8)
      21Terrance West BAL (10)
      22Theo Riddick DET (7)
      23Frank Gore IND (11)
      24Marshawn Lynch OAK (10)
      25Dalvin Cook MIN (9)
      26Carlos Hyde SF (11)
      27Adrian Peterson NO (5)
      28Ameer Abdullah DET (7)
      29Tevin Coleman ATL (5)
      30C.J. Prosise SEA (6)
      31Kareem Hunt KC (10)
      32Duke Johnson CLE (9)
      33Spencer Ware KC (10)
      34Doug Martin TB (11)
      35Darren Sproles PHI (10)
      36Samaje Perine WAS (5)
      37LeGarrette Blount PHI (10)
      38Mike Gillislee NE (9)
      39Paul Perkins NYG (8)
      40Shane Vereen NYG (8)
      41Kyle Juszczyk SF (11)
      42Thomas Rawls SEA (6)
      43James White NE (9)
      44Matt Forte NYJ (11)
      45Jamaal Williams GB (8)
      46Rex Burkhead NE (9)
      47Robert Kelley WAS (5)
      48Chris Thompson WAS (5)
      49Darren McFadden DAL (6)
      50Derrick Henry TEN (8)
      51Alvin Kamara NO (5)
      52Tim Hightower SF (11)
      53Jerick McKinnon MIN (9)
      54Eddie Lacy SEA (6)
      55T.J. Yeldon JAC (8)
      56Jonathan Stewart CAR (11)
      57Dion Lewis NE (9)
      58Giovani Bernard CIN (6)
      59Latavius Murray MIN (9)
      60Jalen Richard OAK (10)
      61Jeremy Hill CIN (6)
      62Robert Turbin IND (11)
      63Charles Sims TB (11)
      64Lance Dunbar LAR (8)
      65Devontae Booker DEN (5)
      66Marlon Mack IND (11)
      67D'Onta Foreman HOU (7)
      68Jacquizz Rodgers TB (11)
      69Damien Williams MIA (11)
      70Joe Williams SF (11)
      71DeAndre Washington OAK (10)
      72Orleans Darkwa NYG (8)
      73Tarik Cohen CHI (9)
      74De'Angelo Henderson DEN (5)
      75Jeremy Langford CHI (9)
      76Charcandrick West KC (10)
      77Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
      78Chris Ivory JAC (8)
      79Zach Zenner DET (7)
      80Bobby Rainey BAL (10)
      81Elijah McGuire NYJ (11)
      82Jonathan Williams BUF (6)
      83Donnel Pumphrey PHI (10)
      84James Conner PIT (9)
      85Andre Ellington ARI (8)
      86Chris Carson SEA (6)
      87Chris Johnson ARI (8)
      88Aaron Jones GB (8)
      89Jamaal Charles DEN (5)
      90Mike Tolbert BUF (6)
      91Wendell Smallwood PHI (10)
      92Jeremy McNichols TB (11)
      93Fozzy Whittaker CAR (11)
      94Dwayne Washington DET (7)
      95Alfred Morris DAL (6)
      96Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (11)
       

    Wide Receivers

      Stefon Diggs might be the best value in all of fantasy football.
      Notable Changes in Rankings

      6. A.J. Green, CIN (up one spot)

      7. Michael Thomas, NO (up one spot)

      8. T.Y. Hilton, IND (down two spots)

      Hilton would be the hardest hit by any absence of Andrew Luck, so with Green and Thomas already so close to him in my projections, it makes sense to drop him behind them. While we're still waiting on a real timetable for Luck's return, I'm not rushing to push Hilton significantly down my WR rankings, especially with so much volatility in the WR2 tier.

      14. Terrelle Pryor, WAS (up on spot)

      15. Davante Adams, GB (down one spot)

      16. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (down two spots)

      Speaking of that volatility, it's what made ranking the WRs in the 13-25 range so hard to do this month. You can pick apart each player based on their experience, injury history, age or QB situation. A combination of those reasons is why I moved Pryor up over Adams and Hopkins.

      Pryor should be the top WR with a better QB in Kirk Cousins and with room to still grow as a receiver. Hopkins could be looking at Tom Savage or rookie Deshaun Watson as his QB, which is a concern. I have nothing against Adams other than being the second option behind Jordy Nelson in Green Bay.

      Targets Based on Value

      Golden Tate, DET
      Current ADP: 45.7/WR22
      Last Week’s ADP: 48.4/WR24
      My Ranking: WR17 (no change)


      Stefon Diggs, MIN
      Current ADP: 56.1/WR28
      Last Week’s ADP: 61.5/WR30
      My Ranking: WR13 (no change)


      Pierre Garcon, SF
      Current ADP: 74.9/WR35
      Last Week’s ADP: 74.9/WR34
      My Ranking: WR23 (up one spot)

      Tyrell Williams, LAC
      Current ADP: 98.2/WR42
      Last Week’s ADP: 96.6/WR42
      My Ranking: WR26 (no change)


      Kenny Britt, CLE
      Current ADP: 116.4/WR48
      Last Week’s ADP: 118.4/WR49
      My Ranking: WR39 (no change)

      Overvalued Players

      Demaryius Thomas, DEN
      Current ADP: 31.4/WR15
      Last Week’s ADP: 30.2/WR15
      My Ranking: WR21 (up one spot)


      Tyreek Hill, KC
      Current ADP: 38.2/WR18
      Last Week’s ADP: 38.1/WR18
      My Ranking: WR27 (no change)


      Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
      Current ADP: 51.0/WR25
      Last Week’s ADP: new addition
      My Ranking: WR40 (no change)


      John Brown, ARI
      Current ADP: 111.2/WR45
      Last Week’s ADP: new addition
      My Ranking: WR57 (down five spots)

      Potential Sleepers

      Adam Thielen, MIN
      Current ADP: 112.8/WR46
      Last Week’s ADP: 114.4/WR47
      My Ranking: WR38 (no change)


      Corey Coleman, CLE
      Current ADP: 117.8/WR49
      Last Week’s ADP: 118.2/WR48
      My Ranking: WR46


      Josh Doctson, WAS
      Current ADP: 143.6/WR57
      Last Week’s ADP: 137.3/WR54
      My Ranking: WR56 (up one spot)

      Other Names to Monitor

      T.Y. Hilton, IND
      Current ADP: 22.1/WR11
      Last Week’s ADP: 21.1/WR10
      My Ranking: WR8 (down two spots)


      Jordan Matthews, BUF
      Current ADP: 108.2/WR44
      Last Week’s ADP: 109.9/WR45
      My Ranking: WR42 (up one spot)


      Zay Jones, BUF
      Current ADP: 132.6/WR54
      Last Week’s ADP: 143.5/WR56
      My Ranking: WR52 (up 29 spots)

      I’m not running to invest in the Bills, but with the retirement of Anquan Boldin, the majority of the target share in this receiving corps could be going to Matthews and Jones.

      2017 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)
      1Antonio Brown PIT (9)
      2Julio Jones ATL (5)
      3Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (8)
      4Jordy Nelson GB (8)
      5Mike Evans TB (11)
      6A.J. Green CIN (6)
      7Michael Thomas NO (5)
      8T.Y. Hilton IND (11)
      9Amari Cooper OAK (10)
      10Doug Baldwin SEA (6)
      11Brandin Cooks NE (9)
      12Dez Bryant DAL (6)
      13Stefon Diggs MIN (9)
      14Terrelle Pryor WAS (5)
      15Davante Adams GB (8)
      16DeAndre Hopkins HOU (7)
      17Golden Tate DET (7)
      18Alshon Jeffery PHI (10)
      19Martavis Bryant PIT (9)
      20Larry Fitzgerald ARI (8)
      21Demaryius Thomas DEN (5)
      22Keenan Allen LAC (9)
      23Pierre Garcon SF (11)
      24Julian Edelman NE (9)
      25Allen Robinson JAC (8)
      26Tyrell Williams LAC (9)
      27Tyreek Hill KC (10)
      28Jamison Crowder WAS (5)
      29Jarvis Landry MIA (11)
      30Willie Snead NO (5)
      31Michael Crabtree OAK (10)
      32Jeremy Maclin BAL (10)
      33Emmanuel Sanders DEN (5)
      34DeSean Jackson TB (11)
      35Sammy Watkins LAR (8)
      36Cameron Meredith CHI (9)
      37Brandon Marshall NYG (8)
      38Adam Thielen MIN (9)
      39Kenny Britt CLE (9)
      40Kelvin Benjamin CAR (11)
      41Devante Parker MIA (11)
      42Jordan Matthews BUF (6)
      43Mike Wallace BAL (10)
      44Cole Beasley DAL (6)
      45Rishard Matthews TEN (8)
      46Corey Coleman CLE (9)
      47Tavon Austin LAR (8)
      48Donte Moncrief IND (11)
      49Marvin Jones DET (7)
      50Marqise Lee JAC (8)
      51Eric Decker TEN (8)
      52Zay Jones BUF (6)
      53Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
      54Randall Cobb GB (8)
      55Kenny Stills MIA (11)
      56Josh Doctson WAS (5)
      57John Brown ARI (8)
      58Corey Davis TEN (8)
      59Mohamed Sanu ATL (5)
      60Ted Ginn NO (5)
      61Breshad Perriman BAL (10)
      62Tyler Boyd CIN (6)
      63Tyler Lockett SEA (6)
      64Sterling Shepard NYG (8)
      65Brandon LaFell CIN (6)
      66Kevin White CHI (9)
      67Jeremy Kerley SF (11)
      68Taylor Gabriel ATL (5)
      69Robert Woods LAR (8)
      70Nelson Agholor PHI (10)
      71Devin Funchess CAR (11)
      72Jaron Brown ARI (8)
      73Eli Rogers PIT (9)
      74Allen Hurns JAC (8)
      75Chris Conley KC (10)
      76Torrey Smith PHI (10)
      77Terrance Williams DAL (6)
      78Charone Peake NYJ (11)
      79Kendall Wright CHI (9)
      80Cordarrelle Patterson OAK (10)
      81Will Fuller HOU (7)
      82Chris Hogan NE (9)
      83Travis Benjamin LAC (9)
      84Kenny Golladay DET (7)
      85Seth Roberts OAK (10)
      86Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
      87Laquon Treadwell MIN (9)
      88Malcolm Mitchell NE (9)
      89Kamar Aiken IND (11)
      90Cooper Kupp LAR (8)
      91Jermaine Kearse SEA (6)
      92Curtis Samuel CAR (11)
      93Adam Humphries TB (11)
      94JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (9)
      95Phillip Dorsett IND (11)
      96Paul Richardson SEA (6)
      97Mike Williams LAC (9)
      98Justin Hardy ATL (5)
      99Dede Westbrook JAC (8)
      100Carlos Henderson DEN (5)
      101Ryan Switzer DAL (6)
      102John Ross CIN (6)
       

    Tight Ends

      The Redskins finally activated Jordan Reed off the PUP list.
      Notable Changes in Rankings

      19. Charles Clay (up six spots)

      Obviously, the No. 19 TE doesn’t have much draft value, but we have to acknowledge how the retirement of Anquan Boldin affects the Bills’ receiving corps. Clay hasn’t been a consistent fantasy contributor, but he could pick up some of the red-zone work in an offense that lacks established talent in its receiving corps outside Jordan Matthews.

      Targets Based on Value

      Zach Ertz, PHI
      Current ADP: 97.0/TE10
      Last Week’s ADP: 104.5/TE11
      My Ranking: TE7 (no change)


      Jason Witten, DAL
      Current ADP: 149.9/TE15
      Last Week’s ADP: 154.3/TE18
      My Ranking: TE14 (no change)

      Overvalued Players

      Martellus Bennett, GB
      Current ADP: 85.7/TE9
      Last Week’s ADP: 83.1/TE8
      My Ranking: TE15 (no change)


      O.J. Howard, TB
      Current ADP: 145.0/TE14
      Last Week’s ADP: 140.7/TE14
      My Ranking: TE21 (down one spot)

      Potential Sleepers

      David Njoku, CLE
      Current ADP: undrafted
      Last Week’s ADP: undrafted
      My Ranking: TE20 (down one spot)

      Other Names to Monitor

      Tyler Higbee, LAR
      Current ADP: undrafted
      Last Week’s ADP: undrafted
      My Ranking: TE29 (down three spots)

      2017 Tight End PPR Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)
      1Travis Kelce KC (10)
      2Rob Gronkowski NE (9)
      3Greg Olsen CAR (11)
      4Jimmy Graham SEA (6)
      5Jordan Reed WAS (5)
      6Kyle Rudolph MIN (9)
      7Zach Ertz PHI (10)
      8Hunter Henry LAC (9)
      9Tyler Eifert CIN (6)
      10Eric Ebron DET (7)
      11Delanie Walker TEN (8)
      12Jack Doyle IND (11)
      13C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU (7)
      14Jason Witten DAL (6)
      15Martellus Bennett GB (8)
      16Cameron Brate TB (11)
      17Antonio Gates LAC (9)
      18Coby Fleener NO (5)
      19Charles Clay BUF (6)
      20David Njoku CLE (9)
      21O.J. Howard TB (11)
      22Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (11)
      23Julius Thomas MIA (11)
      24Jared Cook OAK (10)
      25Austin Hooper ATL (5)
      26Zach Miller CHI (9)
      27Evan Engram NYG (8)
      28Jesse James PIT (9)
      29Tyler Higbee LAR (8)
      30Jermaine Gresham ARI (8)
      31Dwayne Allen NE (9)
      32Benjamin Watson BAL (10)
      33A.J. Derby DEN (5)
      34Vernon Davis WAS (5)
      35C.J. Uzomah CIN (6)
      36Vance McDonald SF (11)
      37Marcedes Lewis JAC (8)
      38Dion Sims CHI (9)
      39Lance Kendricks GB (8)
      40Adam Shaheen CHI (9)
      41Gerald Everett LAR (8)
      42Jake Butt DEN (5)
      43Maxx Williams BAL (10)
      44Virgil Green DEN (5)
      45George Kittle SF (11)
      46Crockett Gillmore BAL (10)
      47Clive Walford OAK (10)
      48Erik Swoope IND (11)
      49Luke Willson SEA (6)
      50Levine Toilolo ATL (5)
      51Jordan Leggett NYJ (11)
      52Bucky Hodges MIN (9)
      53Josh Hill NO (5)
      54Jonnu Smith TEN (8)
       

    Defenses

      Justin Houston leads a strong defense in Kansas City.
      Unless you play in a defense-friendly scoring system, you can wait to grab one until the final two rounds. Finding value at the position is useless since defensive units should be late-round picks anyway.

      At the end of the preseason, I’ll provide defensive targets to go after based on strength of schedule in the early weeks of the regular season. Instead of grabbing a highly-ranked unit like the Kansas City Chiefs, you can have success streaming defenses on a weekly basis. You can consider these targets as a head start on streaming options to open the season.

      2017 Defense Rankings

       

    Kickers

      You can't doubt the reliability of Justin Tucker.
      Overrating kickers is foolish. 

      If you can get your hands on an accurate one with plenty of opportunities to score, you’ll be just fine. Justin Tucker is the type of player who fits that bill. 

      I’d advise not taking a kicker unless you’re required by rule. Take a flier on a player at another position, since you can always pick up a kicker once the season gets underway. If the rules stipulate you must come out of the draft with a kicker, wait until the final round to take one, as this is another position to stream during the season.

      2017 Kicker Rankings

      #Player (Team/Bye)
      1Justin Tucker BAL (10)
      2Stephen Gostkowski NE (9)
      3Dan Bailey DAL (6)
      4Matt Bryant ATL (5)
      5Mason Crosby GB (8)
      6Will Lutz NO (5)
      7Adam Vinatieri IND (11)
      8Matt Prater DET (7)
      9Sebastian Janikowski OAK (10)
      10Cairo Santos KC (10)
      11Graham Gano CAR (11)
      12Brandon McManus DEN (5)
      13Chris Boswell PIT (9)
      14Dustin Hopkins WAS (5)
      15Caleb Sturgis PHI (10)
      16Blair Walsh SEA (6)
      17Josh Lambo LAC (9)
      18Nick Novak HOU (7)
      19Mike Nugent NYG (8)
      20Steven Hauschka BUF (6)
       