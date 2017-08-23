Fantasy Football Big Board Heading into Preseason Week 3

0 of 7

We’re halfway through the preseason, which means you still have more than two weeks to worry about potential injuries ruining your fantasy drafts.

In some cases, we continue to wait for good news on players like Andrew Luck (shoulder), Leonard Fournette (foot) and Cam Newton (shoulder). I try to remind myself it’s a long year and being healthy for the majority of the season is more important than rushing back to potentially risk further injury, but it’s frustrating to head into drafts with concerns about top players.

One player I’m happy to not see is Le’Veon Bell. He’s yet to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the two sides unable to come to terms on a long-term deal that would replace his franchise tender. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell should be back with the team "shortly after" the third preseason game. The less wear and tear Bell goes through, the better. He doesn’t need much work in the preseason entering his fifth year.

Bell holding out of the preseason with the hope for a long-term deal looked even smarter on Monday night when Odell Beckham took an ugly hit to his leg. Luckily, he avoided a season-ending injury. However, he suffered an ankle sprain that could keep him out of Week 1 against the Cowboys, according to Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. He'll remain my No. 3 WR, but could potentially drop if it looks like he'll miss more than one game.

Note: All ADP data from Fantasy Football Calculator. All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.