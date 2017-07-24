Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Will 'Get Killed' in Floyd Mayweather Fight

STRINGER/Getty Images

Mike Tyson does not believe Conor McGregor stands a chance against Floyd Mayweather.

The former boxer revealed in an interview with podcast Pardon My Take that he believes McGregor made a serious mistake agreeing to boxing rules for the fight (h/t Chris Chavez of SI.com):

"McGregor is going to get killed boxing. I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that's what it's all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor [sic] put his dumba*** in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor [sic] can't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance."

"McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing."

Tyson also said he would have allowed MMA rules if he had ever fought McGregor.

Frankly, Tyson has a point here. McGregor is at a pronounced disadvantage against Mayweather by fighting him using boxing rules. While Mayweather has boxed his entire life and has never lost in his professional career, going 49-0, McGregor has fought using completely different rules in the UFC.

Put another way: There are very few, if any, professional boxers near Mayweather's weight division who would be favored against him.

Now, this isn't to say that McGregor can't pull off the upset. He has the combination of power and speed to give any fighter issues. Seven of his nine wins in the UFC have come by either TKO or KO by punches. There's no question that McGregor can take a beating and keep pressing forward.

If McGregor can get into Mayweather's guard and consistently pressure him and wear him down, he can use his superior power to potentially win the fight. But that's been the game plan for many boxers before him, none of whom succeeded against Mayweather's speed, precision and boxing IQ.

And Tyson, at least, doesn't believe an MMA-fighter-turned-boxer will be the first to pull off the feat.