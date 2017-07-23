    Jerrell Freeman Says He Saved Man's Life via the Heimlich Maneuver at Airport

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2017

    Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. The Jaguars won the game 17-16. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman tweeted Sunday he saved a man's life by using the Heimlich maneuver:

    WGN's Larry Hawley noted Freeman was likely traveling to Chicago to prepare for Bears training camp, which begins when players report Wednesday.

    Freeman is entering his second season with the Bears. He finished with 110 combined tackles in 12 games for the team after signing a three-year, $12 million deal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 93.8 overall grade:

    While the improvement wasn't solely Freeman's doing, he helped the Bears go from 31st in defensive efficiency in 2015 to 22nd a year ago, per Football Outsiders.

    If Freeman's quick thinking saved somebody's life, then perhaps he has the magic touch needed to get the Bears back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

    Related

      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      John Fox Talks QBs, a Rebuild and His Future

      Chicago Sun-Times
      via Chicago Sun-Times
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jones: 'No Evidence' of DV in Zeke Case

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fitz: 'There Will Be No Tears' When I Retire

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sebastian Tretola Suffers Minor Injuries After Being Shot

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report