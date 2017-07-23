Jerrell Freeman Says He Saved Man's Life via the Heimlich Maneuver at Airport

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman tweeted Sunday he saved a man's life by using the Heimlich maneuver:

WGN's Larry Hawley noted Freeman was likely traveling to Chicago to prepare for Bears training camp, which begins when players report Wednesday.

Freeman is entering his second season with the Bears. He finished with 110 combined tackles in 12 games for the team after signing a three-year, $12 million deal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 93.8 overall grade:

While the improvement wasn't solely Freeman's doing, he helped the Bears go from 31st in defensive efficiency in 2015 to 22nd a year ago, per Football Outsiders.

If Freeman's quick thinking saved somebody's life, then perhaps he has the magic touch needed to get the Bears back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.