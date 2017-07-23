Jerrell Freeman Says He Saved Man's Life via the Heimlich Maneuver at Airport

Jerrell Freeman Says He Saved Man's Life via the Heimlich Maneuver at AirportJuly 23, 2017
Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman tweeted Sunday he saved a man's life by using the Heimlich maneuver:
Jerrell Freeman @JerrellFreeman
CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha https://t.co/yzgGw967iO2017-7-23 19:10:01
WGN's Larry Hawley noted Freeman was likely traveling to Chicago to prepare for Bears training camp, which begins when players report Wednesday.
Freeman is entering his second season with the Bears. He finished with 110 combined tackles in 12 games for the team after signing a three-year, $12 million deal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 93.8 overall grade:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Jerrell Freeman has gone from afterthought, to elite https://t.co/BabXVifLtW2017-7-18 01:16:05
While the improvement wasn't solely Freeman's doing, he helped the Bears go from 31st in defensive efficiency in 2015 to 22nd a year ago, per Football Outsiders.
If Freeman's quick thinking saved somebody's life, then perhaps he has the magic touch needed to get the Bears back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.