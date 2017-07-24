Predicting Boom or Bust on Top MLB Trade Splashes Thus Far

0 of 5

G Fiume/Getty Images

With a week remaining before the July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline, anything can happen.

That's not literally true—the Los Angeles Angels aren't about to send Mike Trout to the New York Yankees for cash considerations and the ghost of Mickey Mantle.

There are head-spinning deals to come, however. Bank on it.

While we wait, let's gaze back at five trade splashes that have already happened and assess whether they'll be booms or busts.

A couple criteria to keep in mind:

We're judging these swaps through the prism of the buying team rather than the seller. So while the price paid in prospects and MLB chips plays a factor, the most important consideration is whether the contender will get a boost.