Zach Britton Sets AL Record After Converting 55th-Straight Save Opportunity

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton registered a save in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Houston Astros, and he made history in doing so.

Britton has now converted 55 straight saves dating back to last year, setting a record in the American League. The Orioles celebrated the achievement:

Britton has a lot of work ahead of him if he's going to set the MLB mark. Former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Eric Gagne converted 84 straight saves from 2002 to 2004.

Britton hasn't quite been as dominant as he was a year ago. The 29-year-old finished 2016 with a 0.54 ERA after allowing four earned runs in 67 innings.

A left forearm strain caused Britton to miss almost all of May and the entirety of June as well. As a result, he has been limited to 17 innings in 16 appearances.

Still, Britton is one of the more intriguing relievers on the trade market. ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported Thursday the Dodgers are interested in acquiring the left-hander but that his injury gave them pause.

As Britton continues his push for Gagne's record, he may soon be doing so outside of Baltimore.