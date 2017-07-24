MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yu Darvish, Ian Kinsler and More

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

MLB's trade market remains in flux a week before July 31's non-waiver trade deadline.

The blame falls on a muddled American League wild-card race, which has blurred the line between contenders and pretenders. Hot and cold streaks continue to alter the league's buyers and sellers, but one squad has already started a much-needed path toward the future.

Another looks poised to shatter the deadline's trade landscape by shopping an ace. Or at least that's what suitors hope.

Rather than waiting around, a few title hopefuls already addressed their needs on the trade market. Others have yet to strike, so let's look at the league's latest chatter with one week left to freely negotiate.

Market Heats Up For Yu Darvish

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

On July 15, the 45-45 Texas Rangers looked like possible cautionary buyers. They then got swept by the Baltimore Orioles, prompting a flurry of trade speculation around Yu Darvish.

On the path to pitching his first full season since 2013, the 30-year-old star has registered a 3.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 133.1 innings. No available starter would move the needle more than Darvish if Texas decides to deal the pending free market.

MLB's top-two World Series favorites, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, are both intrigued according to Fox Sports' Jon Morosi:

Linked to pitching throughout the summer, the Astros have welcomed Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh back to the rotation and watched Mike Fiers record a 2.36 ERA in his last 10 starts. Adding an elite reliever suddenly seems like a reasonable alternative, but they have the farm system to make more than one major addition.

Morosi reported the Dodgers' interest before Clayton Kershaw left Sunday's start. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick, that the ace is headed to the disabled list. While s troubling prognosis would enhance their urge to add a front-line starter, they have already mounted a 10.5-game lead in the National League West.

The bigger question is whether they trust Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda to stay healthy and believe Alex Wood's nine-run stumble was a temporary setback rather than regression to the mean.

The New York Yankees have also inquired about Darvish as well as Sonny Gray and Jamie Garcia, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman. When he tallied a dozen strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scouts were in attendance, as reported by Morosi:

A bidding war could persuade the Rangers to trade their ace, but they might have a change of heart after sweeping the Rays and diminishing their wild-card deficit to 2.5 games. After Saturday's come-from-behind win, per Fox Sports: MLB, Elvis Andrus told Ken Rosenthal that his squad shouldn't sell:

Their upcoming series against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles could determine which direction Texas takes, so any suitors eyeing Darvish will have to wait until the deadline.

Brewers Considering Ian Kinsler

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

As a result of syncing a six-game losing streak with hot spurts from the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers' National League Central lead vanished on Sunday night. Their roster as is shouldn't be expected to keep up with the resurgent Cubs.

Rather than accept a return to earth, the Brewers look determined to bolster their roster. ESPN's Buster Olney linked them to Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler:

Detroit declared its willingness to sell by shipping J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yet the circumstances differ. While the outfielder will enter free agency this summer, Kinsler can stick around next year under a $10 million club option, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

This also means the Tigers could garner some significant young talent for the 35-year-old, who has accrued 2.0 WAR on account of his defense despite hitting a mundane .247/.331/.400.

He's an upgrade over Jonathan Villar, who has followed a breakout year by batting .223/.285/.348 with 102 strikeouts. But so is Eric Sogard, who returned from the disabled list on Saturday. Before an ankle injury interrupted his surprising success story, he garnered a .331/.438/.485 slash line with more walks (22) than strikeouts (20).

Pushed out of the outfield by Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez could also slide over to second. Acquiring Kinsler isn't the best use of assets for a rising organization whose pitching staff needs more assistance.

The veteran also has a limited no-trade clause, but did not recall the 10 teams to which he could block a trade.

”I don’t know what they are,” Kinsler said, per Detroit Free Press' George Sipple. “I would have to look and see what the 10 teams are.”

Milwaukee is more likely to invest some of its minor league resources to upgrade the rotation and/or bullpen. If that's the case, Detroit might need to wait until the offseason to shop Kinsler, as no other contenders have a glaring hole at second.

Dodgers Interested in Addison Reed

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Shaky middle-relief pitching has scorn the Dodgers in past postseasons. As they prepare for their fifth straight playoff appearance, another bullpen ace beside Kenley Jansen would cement them as National League favorites.

A few worthy candidates are potentially available, but Addison Reed is the top name most likely to move. The 45-51 New York Mets have no reason to keep a veteran heading to free agency this winter, especially when he would attract an enticing return.

Reed, who has posted a 2.35 ERA, 47 strikeouts and six walks in 46 innings, has not allowed a run since June 24. Over the last two seasons, only Jansen has a higher strikeout-to-walk ratio among NL relievers.

According to Olney, the Dodgers are interesting in forming a two-headed monster with Jansen and Reed:

They will have competition for his services, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

A year after the Kansas City Royals won it all largely because of a dominant bullpen, the Cubs and Cleveland Indians reached the World Series after each adding a top-tier reliever. Reed is not on the same level as Aroldis Chapman or Andrew Miller, but he's a valuable piece for any contender.

By now, the Dodgers should appreciate the importance of rostering more than one high-leverage reliever during the postseason. If not Reed, they should leave the deadline with Pat Neshek, Justin Wilson, Anthony Swarzak, Brad Hand or Zach Britton.

Note: All advanced stats courtesy of FanGraphs.