The Rock Says He Considered UFC 10 Years Ago but 'Smartened Up'

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most prominent actors in the world and still known as one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the organization's history, but he nearly took another career path 10 years ago.

The Rock tweeted Sunday he considered UFC a decade ago and envisioned Greg Jackson as his coach. However, he explained he steered clear of the Octagon after he "smartened up" because he wanted his "jaw intact."

This is not the first time The Rock has said he was previously interested in joining the UFC.

He appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast in 2016 and said he was ready to attempt a different venture some time ago, via Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting.

"There was a time there where I thought, 'Man, I achieved everything I wanted to achieve in WWE, my movie career is floundering a little bit, what do I do?'" Johnson said. "I was relatively still young; I think I was 34. I thought, 'Oh, well maybe UFC. Maybe I should do something like that.'"

He found his footing, though, and he said at the time he was still a fan of the UFC.

While Johnson would have likely taken the UFC to a more mainstream level 10 years ago, things have worked out well for the former wrestler. He topped Forbes' list of highest-paid actors in 2016, he stars in the HBO series Ballers, and he will be featured in three 2018 film projects, according to his IMDB page.