D'Onta Foreman Carted off with Ankle Injury After Scoring TD vs. Cardinals

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans announced rookie running back D'Onta Foreman was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury on his fourth-quarter touchdown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston noted he was carted off the field to chants from the Texans crowd. Houston won 31-21 to improve to 4-6.

The Texans added Foreman to their running back stable when they selected him with No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

In his debut season, Foreman has rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns (which both came in Sunday's win).



He enjoyed a dominant season at the University of Texas in 2016, which resulted in him winning the Doak Walker Award as college football's best running back.

Foreman rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior, averaging a remarkable 6.3 yards per carry as part of a breakout campaign.

Since Foreman is a big, bruising power back rather than a speedster, he fell a bit in the draft, which worked out to the benefit of the Texans.

Houston already has a No. 1 running back in Lamar Miller, but since he relies largely on his speed, it made sense to bring in Foreman as a change-of-pace option who can excel in short-yardage situations.

Houston reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2016 due largely to the play of its defense.

The Texans had quarterback issues all year long with Brock Osweiler, but they produced enough on the offensive side of the ball with a running game that was able to aid in possession.

Every team needs more than one quality running back to keep everyone fresh and in case of injury, which is why Foreman's presence could be missed if he lands on the shelf.

Miller and Alfred Blue will receive most of the touches during Foreman's absence, but Houston can't afford any more injuries at the position.