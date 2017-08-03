    Joe Mixon Suffers Foot Injury During Bengals Training Camp

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 14: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during a team minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium on June 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered a foot injury Thursday during one of the team's practices at training camp.

    Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted the rookie walked off the field "gingerly" during a drill and didn't return. He instead remained on the sideline to get his left foot evaluated. Albert Breer of The MMQB added the rusher eventually had ice placed on his foot and ankle. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Mixon was cut on the heel, and the injury wasn't considered serious. 

    The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of April's draft, and the Oklahoma product immediately stood out as the most complete back on Cincinnati's roster. 

    "He's off the charts talent-wise," head coach Marvin Lewis said in July, per NFL.com's Conor Orr. "Big, fast, catch, run, see, smart—and he's a 20-year-old kid. He's as smart as a whip. You know, I mean, those things are fun. And I keep reminding everybody, he's a 20-year-old kid. Keep understanding that. Let Joe continue to grow and develop as we go."

    With Mixon banged up, Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard will be in line to handle the bulk of the work with the first-team offense in a thunder-and-lightning setup.

    Cedric Peerman could also see more action until the rookie is cleared to return.   

