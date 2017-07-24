MLB Trade Deadline 2017: Complete Predictions 1 Week from Deadline Day

8 of 8

Also on the topic of bullpens and their relation to the playoffs, the Washington Nationals could really, really use Zach Britton.

Their bullpen has been the pits in 2017, posting an MLB-worst 5.18 ERA. Their trade for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson has pushed things in the right direction, but not enough to fix a problem of that magnitude.

Thus, MLB.com's Jamal Collier claims the Nationals would "still like to add" to their pen.

According to Heyman, the Nats have called the Baltimore Orioles about Britton and "would love" to get him. It's a dicey proposition due to the two clubs' perpetual legal bickering, but it's certainly possible that cooler heads could prevail.

Britton is a pristine trade chip that a bad Orioles team would be wise to cash in, and the Nats are a championship-hungry team that might overpay. And while Britton's 2017 has been marred by injury and a downtown in performance, it's too soon to disregard his utter dominance between 2014 and 2016.

The lefty is also controllable through next season. So if the Nats were to trade for him, they'd be adding a missing link to an outstanding team who would be around for another go in 2018.

You know, just in case.

Data courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.