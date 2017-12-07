Alvin Kamara Suffers Concussion vs. Falcons, Ruled Out for Remainder of Game

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints' running back depth took a hit Thursday, as rookie Alvin Kamara suffered a concussion in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein.

After Kamara impressed during his junior season at Tennessee and at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Saints made him the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft in April.

Kamara was an ideal change-of-pace back for the Volunteers, and he was especially good as a pass-catcher in third-down situations.

New Orleans has lacked that type of player since it lost Darren Sproles after the 2013 season, but Kamara gave it a great checkdown option for quarterback Drew Brees.

Prior to Thursday, Kamara produced 1,220 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns, and has established himself as the Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner

While New Orleans is known for its high-octane, high-volume passing game, finding offensive balance and controlling the ball has been key to the team's success this season.

Although the Saints have other running backs to turn to, losing Kamara would be significant since he brings a different skill set to the table.

So long as the rookie is sidelined, Mark Ingram should get the bulk of the touches.

New Orleans is deep enough on offense to overcome Kamara's loss, but the injury is unfortunate in terms of possibly putting a damper on what has been a bright rookie season.