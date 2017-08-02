    James Conner Suffers Shoulder Injury During Steelers Training Camp

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is nursing a sprained AC joint that could limit him the remainder of the week. 

    "Appears to be minor—days," head coach Mike Tomlin said of Conner's injury, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler

    Conner was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Steelers after a standout career at the University of Pittsburgh. He rushed for 3,733 yards and scored 56 total touchdowns across 39 games during his four years with the Panthers.

    The 22-year-old Pennsylvania native had his collegiate career knocked off course during the 2015 campaign when he suffered a torn MCL and was then diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. He announced he was cancer-free before returning for the 2016 season.

    All told, Conner showed at Pitt that's he capable of handling a workhorse role, and there's no reason to believe he couldn't do it in the NFL if called upon. It won't happen as long as Le'Veon Bell is on the roster, however, so he'll likely operate in a reserve role once he's healthy and back on the field.   

