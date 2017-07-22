Addison Reed Trade Rumors: Dodgers Reportedly Mulling Deal to Land Mets Pitcher

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in acquiring relief pitcher Addison Reed from the New York Mets.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported the news Saturday.

L.A. already has the second-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball this season (2.90), and Reed would add another useful, experienced arm to the mix.

Although the Mets are scuffling—third in the National League East and below .500—Reed is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

The 28-year-old righty is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 45 appearances. He also has 16 saves in 18 opportunities.

Reed had a 1.97 ERA last season and has come into his own with the Mets after up-and-down stints with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

While Reed is a key piece to New York's bullpen, he is set to hit free agency during the offseason, and the Mets' playoff hopes are all but dashed.

The Dodgers may be the World Series favorite thanks to their starting rotation, but their pen could use another established option.

Closer Kenley Jansen has been dominant (has saved all of his 24 opportunities) with both Pedro Baez and Josh Fields pitching well in support. Reed would give L.A. a more established setup option with some playoff experience, though.

As the Cleveland Indians proved in 2016, a deep and talented bullpen can be a difference-maker when it comes to making a World Series run.