Branden Grace Shoots Men's Major Record 62 in Round 3 of 2017 British Open

Branden Grace Shoots Men's Major Record 62 in Round 3 of 2017 British OpenJuly 22, 2017
South African golfer Branden Grace became the first player in history to shoot a 62 in a men's major championship Saturday with an eight-under third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.
The Open @TheOpen
History made at Royal Birkdale. Incredible round from @BrandenGrace. 👏👏 https://t.co/3FY74xkODD2017-7-22 14:16:54
Numerous golfers had carded a 63 in the four majors; there were at least two instances in each of the sport's premier events, including 10 at the British Open.
The 29-year-old seven-time winner on the European Tour surged into contention with his record-breaking day. He started Saturday in a tie for 45th place and walked off the course in a tie for second at four under, though the afternoon wave of play is still to come.
Jordan Spieth led at six under through two rounds.
Grace started his round with a birdie and kept rolling from there. He added four more birdies on the front side and dropped three strokes in a four-hole stretch starting at No. 14, which left him needing only a par on the 18th to set the new major mark.
Jason Sobel of ESPN provided perspective:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
They've been playing major championships for 157 years. This is the 441st. There's never been a 62 -- until now. Branden Grace has done it.2017-7-22 14:15:40
Fellow golfer Justin Thomas congratulated Grace:
Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34
Awesome round of golf @BrandenGrace, HISTORY! Got to sit back and watch the entire thing. Now that's how you move on moving day!2017-7-22 14:17:12
Harry Reekie of CNN noted female golfer Hyo-Joo Kim holds the overall major record:
Harry Reekie @HarryCNN
Many - including @TheOpen - calling Grace's round of 62 the lowest in major history. It's not - female golfer Hyo-Joo Kim made 61 in 2014.2017-7-22 14:43:52
Now the question is what the two-time Presidents Cup selection will do for an encore Sunday.
He's never finished better than third in a major tournament, and his best result in an Open Championship is a tie for 20th two years ago at historic St Andrews.