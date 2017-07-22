    Branden Grace Shoots Men's Major Record 62 in Round 3 of 2017 British Open

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2017

    SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Branden Grace of South Africa walks up the 18th fairway during the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 22, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images

    South African golfer Branden Grace became the first player in history to shoot a 62 in a men's major championship Saturday with an eight-under third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

    Numerous golfers had carded a 63 in the four majors; there were at least two instances in each of the sport's premier events, including 10 at the British Open.

    The 29-year-old seven-time winner on the European Tour surged into contention with his record-breaking day. He started Saturday in a tie for 45th place and walked off the course in a tie for second at four under, though the afternoon wave of play is still to come.

    Jordan Spieth led at six under through two rounds.

    Grace started his round with a birdie and kept rolling from there. He added four more birdies on the front side and dropped three strokes in a four-hole stretch starting at No. 14, which left him needing only a par on the 18th to set the new major mark.

    Jason Sobel of ESPN provided perspective:

    Fellow golfer Justin Thomas congratulated Grace:

    Harry Reekie of CNN noted female golfer Hyo-Joo Kim holds the overall major record:

    Now the question is what the two-time Presidents Cup selection will do for an encore Sunday.

    He's never finished better than third in a major tournament, and his best result in an Open Championship is a tie for 20th two years ago at historic St Andrews.

    Related

      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: Round 3 of British Open

      PGA.com
      via PGA.com
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Spieth Only Player in the Field to Shoot in 60s on Both Days

      Daily Facts
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      British Open Round 3 Tee Times ⬇️

      Dan Kilbridge
      via Golfweek
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA Tour Coming to Glen Oaks

      Newsday
      via Newsday