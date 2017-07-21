    Uber Driver Says Michael Oher Bit Him, Was Drunk Prior to Arrest in 911 Call

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches a replay against the Minnesota Vikings in the 3rd quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    The Uber driver who accused Michael Oher of assault alleged that the former Carolina Panthers left tackle bit him when he was drunk.

    According to the Tennessean's Natalie Neysa Alund, Uber driver Girma Berkess told 911 dispatchers Oher was "drunk" and "trying to attack him" when he gave him a ride on April 14. 

    "I'm (being) attacked right now," Berkess said on the call. "He just attacked me!"

    Shortly thereafter, Berkess exclaimed that Oher bit him on his back. 

    In May, Oher turned himself in to Nashville police on a misdemeanor assault citation, according to the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and LaVendrick Smith.

    The initial police report stated Oher was drunk, and that Berkess alleged he pushed and kicked him following a dispute over the ride fare. 

    "In (Oher’s) rage, he called (the driver) a derogatory homophobic term several times and threatened the (driver) with physical violence," a lawsuit filed against Oher states, according to Alund. "(Oher) then ordered the (driver) to pull over at a Mapco gas station so (Oher) and his friends could urinate.”

    Oher is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on the assault charge Oct. 31. 

    On Thursday, the Panthers released the 31-year-old after he sat out the final 13 games of the 2016 season due to a concussion.  

