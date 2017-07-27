Los Angeles Dodgers: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Predictions, Fact or Fiction

1 of 5

Starting pitching

Even before ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the disabled list with a lower back strain the Dodgers were in the market for someone to add to a superb (but injury-prone) rotation. Now getting another capable starter seems imperative, if only because the likelihood that further ailments will befall the staff is high.

Kershaw, expected to miss four to six weeks (per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal), is the seventh different starting pitcher (and 24th player overall) put on the DL this season. Brandon McCarthy went on the 10-day DL with a blister problem on July 23, replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has missed time with foot and hip issues. Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda and Alex Wood have also been on the DL at one time or another, while Scott Kazmir has yet to throw this season while recovering from hip tightness.

The Dodgers have been lucky in that these injuries have been mostly spread out, thus leaving themselves with four or five capable starters. There's no guarantee that would continue, though, so adding another strong arm—preferably one without a history of getting hurt—would be a major plus.

Relief pitching

The Dodgers have arguably the best bullpen in baseball, at least from a numbers standpoint. Their non-starters allow 3.36 runs per game, tops in the majors, and their pen has only been responsible for eight losses and 11 blown saves.

Closer Kenley Jansen has been lights out, with 25 saves (in 26 chances) with a 1.42 ERA and just three walks against 65 strikeouts over 42.1 innings. Pedro Baez, Josh Fields and Brandon Morrow have also all been incredibly reliable, with only Sergio Romo—who was traded to the Tampa Bay for cash on July 22—having an off year.

But you can never have too many lockdown relievers come playoff time, and getting one who throws from the left side would be particularly helpful.

Bench hitting

The Dodgers are fifth in MLB in runs per game (5.14) and tied for second in on-base percentage (.342) thanks to a starting lineup that has a strong mix of sluggers, contact hitters and good eyes. The same can't be said of their bench, though, which currently only features three players making for a 11-hitter rotation.

Subs are hitting just .231 with eight home runs and a .695 OPS this season, the pinch hitters not much better at .256 with four homers in 186 plate appearances.

Help could be on the way eventually in the form of injured hitters like Andre Ethier and Adrian Gonzalez but there's no telling how effective either would be when they come back. Adding veteran hitters who can come off the bench, start on occasion or most importantly pinch-hit in a clutch situation could mean the difference between another disappointing postseason and one that includes the World Series.