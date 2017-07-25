New York Yankees: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Predictions, Fact or Fiction

1 of 5

First base

A position that for so long was one of consistent strength for the Yankees, production at first base has been on a steady downward trend for a few years and has bottomed out in 2017 with no real long-term option on the active roster. In fact, most of the games played at that position are by guys either no longer with the team (Chris Carter) or injured (Greg Bird) without a return to action anytime soon.

Collectively, the Yankees have used 11 different players at first with nine making at least two starts. That group has combined to hit .216 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI and a paltry .703 OPS. Compare that to 2015, when the first basemen hit 43 homers with 116 RBI and an .852 OPS, all team highs.

As it stands, the Yankees are going with Chase Headley and recent pickup Garrett Cooper at first though the newly acquired Todd Frazier has played 95 career games at the position including a few this season for the Chicago White Sox. Adding an everyday first baseman can allow Frazier to stay at third and turn Headley into a corner backup, with Bird able to get involved if he can return later this season from ankle surgery.

Starting pitching

Adding David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle now gives the Yankees a deep bullpen to the point some are suggesting they start going to a more playoff-style pitching approach in the near future.

“In last year’s playoffs Indians manager Terry Francona went to his best reliever Andrew Miller in a fireman role as early as the 5th inning to deal with dangerous situations,” SB Nation's Miles Park wrote, adding that (Yankees manager Joe) “Girardi should look to be deploying his best options in the same way, even in the early innings.”

That's a great idea in theory, but if you've got strong horses in the rotation, there's less need to go to the relief stable so soon. The Yankees don't have that outside of Luis Severino, with no other pitcher averaging better than six innings per start.

The loss of Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery further adds to the urgency to add a reliable arm, and the Yankees will do their best to add one before the deadline.