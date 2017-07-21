Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Star Reportedly Asked Team to Deal Him

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving's days with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be numbered if the All-Star point guard gets his wish.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, in a meeting that took place last week, Irving asked the Cavaliers to trade him. TNT's David Aldridge confirmed Irving's request.

Windhorst noted that Irving expressed to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert that "he wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James."

The report adds that James "was informed of Irving's request and was blindsided and disappointed."

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Cavaliers are "disturbed" Irving's trade request was made public, as it may drop his value.

Wojnarowski reported the San Antonio Spurs are a team Irving listed as a preferred trade destination in the meeting. Haynes added the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are also among the teams Irving would like to be traded to. The Chicago Bulls were also among the teams Irving was interested in before they traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, per Ian Begley of ESPN.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN noted that if Irving is traded by Cleveland, he forfeits a "supermax" contract that would pay him over $200 million if he qualified.

Irving told Sports Illustrated's Maggie Gray (via Sports Illustrated's Chris Chavez) that the Cavs were "in a peculiar place" as the team, without a general manager, tried to make moves that would help it compete with the Golden State Warriors for an NBA championship.

"The best thing we can do is handle things with class and professionalism," he said. "Obviously we have a great owner that's willing to spend a little money on guys that he believes in. At this point, we just see what happens throughout the summer."

The Cavs have had an eventful offseason, though not in positive ways. Their biggest move was parting ways with general manager David Griffin when his contract expired June 30.

Irving's request to be traded leaves another cloud hanging over the franchise, which is also focusing on James' long-term future since he can opt out of his contract next summer.