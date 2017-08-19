4-Star PG Robert Phinisee Commits to Indiana over OSU, Virginia and More

Photo credit: Scout.com.

Indiana landed its point guard of the near future Saturday, as Robert Phinisee committed to play for the Hoosiers beginning in 2018-19.

Phinisee made it official with the following tweet:

According to Scout.com, Phinisee is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 95 overall player, No. 19 point guard and No. 2 player at his position from the state of Indiana in his class.

Though just 5'11" and 160 pounds, Phinisee is a fast, dynamic and explosive point guard who excels at pushing the pace and getting his teammates involved.

While maintaining quickness will be a big key to Phinisee's success in college, he still wants to make improvements in other areas, per Pete DiPrimio of the Journal Gazette: "It's about improving my game. Keep getting in the weight room, keep getting stronger and just doing everything so I can be ready for the next level."

Based solely on the player he is right now, multiple elite college programs were intrigued enough to make him a scholarship offer.

According to Scout, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia and Butler all made a hard push for the Lafayette, Indiana, native.

Phinisee is a star at McCutcheon High School, and he has made significant strides in all parts of his game throughout his high school career.

Per DiPrimio, Phinisee averaged an impressive 21.7 points, 6.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals per contest during his junior campaign.

Phinisee is a true floor general, and while he usually isn't the type of player who is going to take over games with his scoring ability, he can put the ball in the hoop while also putting his teammates in ideal positions to score.

His small stature could be an area of concern against bigger, more physical guards defensively, but he has fast hands, as evidenced by his penchant for racking up steals.

Uptempo offenses are en vogue in college basketball, and Phinisee is the ideal point guard to run that type of system.

The Hoosiers are fairly light on point guard options next season and beyond, which made landing Phinisee a high priority and a much-needed move for them.

Indiana has been an up-and-down team in recent seasons, but it is in the midst of a new era under head coach Archie Miller following Tom Crean's departure.

Miller has the reputation of a great recruiter from his time at Dayton, and the fact that he was able to keep one of Indiana's top recruits in state suggests he has carried that ability over to the Hoosiers.