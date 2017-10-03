4-Star SG Noah Locke Commits to Florida over OSU, Michigan, Xavier and More

Image via Scout.com

Noah Locke, a 4-star shooting guard from the McDonogh School in Maryland, announced Tuesday he has committed to the Florida Gators.

The 6'2" and 160-pound Locke is considered Scout.com's No. 86 prospect in the class of 2018 and the No. 17 shooting guard. He impressed Scout's Brian Snow at the Nike EYBL in May:

"Locke was nothing short of outstanding all weekend long for Team Melo. Locke shot the ball at a high level consistently, and also showed some game off the dribble and in the mid-range. The bread and butter for Locke is always his deep jumper, and he made it both off the catch and off the dribble. Beyond that Locke showed a good feel for the game and made a few nice passes once in the lane."

Corey Evans of Rivals further broke down his ability:

Indeed, his shooting is a major asset. He averaged 18 points, six rebounds and three assists per game during his junior year, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, shooting 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 83 percent from the charity stripe.

Obviously, Locke's size at shooting guard could eventually become a detriment, as he's probably best-suited guarding opposing point guards. Given his offensive prowess, however, any matchup concerns on the defensive end likely won't keep him off the court.

And if Locke can improve his playmaking skills, he could become a very intriguing combo guard. Ultimately, though, his shooting alone has to have Florida thrilled to have him aboard.

Locke's decision comes a day after Andrew Nembhard announced he'll join the Gators as well in 2018. Nembhard is the No. 29 player and No. 8 point guard, per Scout.com.

Between Nembhard and Locke, Florida should have a dynamic backcourt in the 2018-18 season.