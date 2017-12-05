Kyle Long Placed on Season-Ending IR with Shoulder Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced offensive guard Kyle Long has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Long was limited to eight appearances last season due to an ankle injury that required offseason surgery. He also played through a torn labrum after making the switch from right tackle back to right guard.

Long subsequently missed two games to start the 2017 campaign as he recovered from the ankle surgery.

The Bears will now be forced to scramble in search of a solution at the position. One possibility, while far from ideal, could see starting center Cody Whitehair swing over to guard opposite Josh Sitton with Hroniss Grasu a candidate to fill in for Whitehair.