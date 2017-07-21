Boston Red Sox: Impact Trade Ideas Without Blowing Up the Farm

0 of 5

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Since Dave Dombrowski was named president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox in 2015, he has raided the club's farm system to construct a win-now roster.

Boston is indeed winning now. Entering play Friday, the division champions are 54-43, three games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and 3.5 ahead of the New York Yankees for the American League East lead.

The club has acute needs, however, most notably at third base and to a lesser extent in the bullpen. With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaching, Dealin' Dave must work the phones.

Sox manager John Farrell offered his endorsement, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald:

"I think it's always a plus [to make a trade]. It's a strong sign that everyone is aligned to support, add to, fortify, however you want to describe it, an area of need. There's almost an injection of, maybe, that support or, further momentum that's, 'OK, this is going to better equip us to go deep into the season.'"

At the same time, Dombrowski should take care not to blow up a farm system that has suffered seismic damage.

How can he do that while still acquiring impact players? Let's explore five possibilities.