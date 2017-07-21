Boston Red Sox: Impact Trade Ideas Without Blowing Up the FarmJuly 21, 2017
Boston Red Sox: Impact Trade Ideas Without Blowing Up the Farm
Since Dave Dombrowski was named president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox in 2015, he has raided the club's farm system to construct a win-now roster.
Boston is indeed winning now. Entering play Friday, the division champions are 54-43, three games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and 3.5 ahead of the New York Yankees for the American League East lead.
The club has acute needs, however, most notably at third base and to a lesser extent in the bullpen. With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaching, Dealin' Dave must work the phones.
Sox manager John Farrell offered his endorsement, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald:
"I think it's always a plus [to make a trade]. It's a strong sign that everyone is aligned to support, add to, fortify, however you want to describe it, an area of need. There's almost an injection of, maybe, that support or, further momentum that's, 'OK, this is going to better equip us to go deep into the season.'"
At the same time, Dombrowski should take care not to blow up a farm system that has suffered seismic damage.
How can he do that while still acquiring impact players? Let's explore five possibilities.
Acquire INF/OF Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants
After the Red Sox jettisoned dead-weight third baseman Pablo Sandoval, the San Francisco Giants signed their prodigal Panda to a minor league deal, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
If Sandoval shows something at Triple-A, he could supplant current Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez, who is the San Francisco player most likely to be traded.
In a circle-of-life twist, Nunez might well be sent to the Red Sox.
Nunez is at "the top of the Red Sox wish list" among third baseman, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The speedy 30-year-old also has experience at shortstop, second base and the outfield, and he is hitting .297 with 17 stolen bases.
As an impending free agent, however, he shouldn't cost anyone inside Boston's top-five prospects.
Acquire RHP Hunter Strickland from the San Francisco Giants
This could happen in a package with Nunez, in which case the Sox might have to give up a bit more.
Hunter Strickland, however, is a lot more than the guy who traded blows with Bryce Harper.
He's a 28-year-old with a 1.85 ERA, 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, a fastball that can touch triple digits and four more years of club control.
He isn't getting the attention of other relievers on the market—and it's unclear if San Francisco is actively shopping him—but he would beef up the setup core behind closer Craig Kimbrel.
Plus, if Boston and Harper's Nats meet in the World Series, look out.
Acquire INF Jed Lowrie from the Oakland Athletics
Back to third base, the Red Sox "very much like" Jed Lowrie, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Lowrie, who played for Boston from 2008 to 2011, is hitting .270 with 10 home runs for the Oakland Athletics.
He's not a thumper by any stretch, but he would offer steady play and comforting familiarity at the hot corner.
Oakland executive Billy Beane won't give him away, but at the same time, the 33-year-old free-agent-to-be won't require any blue chips.
Acquire Pat Neshek from the Philadelphia Phillies
We're treading into deeper waters now, where Boston may have to give up something of significant value.
Right-hander Pat Neshek owns a 1.17 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 38.1 innings for the Philadelphia Phillies. He's a hot commodity on a last-place club guaranteed to sell.
Then again, Neshek is a 36-year-old rental. As dominant setup men go, he could be affordable(ish).
The Red Sox, in other words, could keep third baseman of the future Rafael Devers and left-hander/2016 first-round pick Jason Groome—their top two prospects, per MLB.com—and be in the conversation for Neshek.
Acquire INF/OF Josh Harrison from the Pittsburgh Pirates
Here's where the Sox would have to pay up, even if they could keep Devers and Groome.
Josh Harrison is a two-time All-Star who's hitting .277 with 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases and is inked through 2020 with a pair of club options.
The Bucs are "asking a lot" for Harrison, per Heyman. He added, however, that the Red Sox are "interested."
If the Pirates want top-tier names only, forget it. Or, maybe they won't sell at all after fighting back to .500 and on to the edge of the National League playoff race.
If Pittsburgh is willing to take quantity over pedigree, though, Dombrowski should revert to his dealin' ways and try to make this happen.
All statistics current as of Thursday and courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.