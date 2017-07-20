Michael Oher Released by Panthers After 2 Seasons

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney isn't wasting any time in his new post. The Panthers announced they released offensive tackle Michael Oher on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

According to Pelissero, Oher failed his team physical.

The move comes a day after the team named Hurney the interim GM, replacing Dave Gettleman.

The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person noted the Panthers will save $1.69 million in salary cap with Oher's departure.

Had Oher passed his physical and remained with Carolina, he was likely looking at a diminished role with the team. The Panthers selected Taylor Moton, who projects as either an offensive tackle or guard, in the second round of the 2017 draft and signed Matt Kalil to a five-year contract that includes $25 million guaranteed.

Oher appeared in just three games last season before landing on injured reserve resulting from a concussion he had suffered. The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported the 31-year-old will receive injury compensation.

His departure brings an end to a somewhat underwhelming two years in Charlotte. Carolina's offensive line ranked 21st in adjusted sack rate in 2015 and 19th in 2016, according to Football Outsiders. Panthers fans likely still remember Oher's performance in Super Bowl 50 as the Denver Broncos sacked Cam Newton seven times en route to a 24-10 victory.

Given his age, it's too early to write off a return to the NFL for Oher, but he'll obviously need to show that he's 100 percent healthy before receiving another opportunity to play in the league.