4-Star SG Prospect Luther Muhammad Commits to Ohio State over Notre Dame

Luther Muhammad, a shooting guard who's established himself as one of the fiercest defenders in the 2018 recruiting class, announced Friday he's planning to play college basketball at Ohio State.

Following the announcement, ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello noted the Buckeyes have been making waves in recruiting circles of late:

Muhammad is a 4-star prospect who's graded as the No. 71 overall recruit and No. 14 shooting guard in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

There is no shortage of players with seemingly limitless offensive potential on an annual basis. Finding high schoolers with an advanced defensive skill set like the Hudson Catholic Regional High School star is far more rare, which adds substantial value to his addition.

Muhammad is a dogged worker on defense with the length, athleticism and quickness to guard anyone from point guards to small forwards.

Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune passed along comments from the 6'4", 185-pound guard about his overall mindset when on the floor.

"There will be games where you can't pile up buckets, so you've got to figure out what else you can do to impact the game," Muhammad said. "If you're going to talk trash, you've got to play defense."

He's continued to work on his consistency on the offensive end, but it's a work in progress. He does feature three-point range and has improved his distribution over the past few years, though.

All told, Muhammad possesses a high floor because of his defensive contributions, which makes this a safe, yet still intriguing, pickup for head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

The long-term question is exactly how good the shooting guard can become offensively. He could end up developing into one of the best players in college basketball if he turns into a more well-rounded scorer and passer during his time at Ohio State.