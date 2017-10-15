4-Star SF Prospect Landers Nolley Commits to Virginia Tech over Georgia

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Virginia Tech received a boost for its 2018 recruiting class Sunday by getting a commitment from coveted small forward Landers Nolley.

He announced his decision on his personal Twitter account:

As Jeff Borzello of ESPN noted, the commitment comes just a week after changing his mind about Georgia:

He was committed to the Bulldogs for just one day.

Nolley is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 23 small forward in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the fourth-best player at the position from the state of Georgia.

What makes the Langston Hughes High School star stand out is his scoring ability. He's one of the best pure shooters in the class. He can get on red-hot streaks from the mid-range and beyond the arc to carry an offense on his back for extended stretches.

His all-around game has steadily improved in recent years, but there's still a lot of work to do in order to become a high-end asset. He must also continue adding more power to his 6'4'', 175-pound frame in order to succeed at the collegiate level.

In May, he told Jack LeGwin of Prep Hoops getting a chance to earn extensive minutes to showcase his talent right away was a crucial factor in his decision-making process.

"Whoever wants me the most," Nolley said. "Wherever I can go in and start immediately. I don't want to go in my freshman year and play behind someone. I feel like I can fit into any system, I've shown that in high school. I can play in the run and gun, play with a slower tempo, pick and roll, coming off screens. I feel like I can do it all, so it doesn't really matter."

His best long-term role might actually be as a sixth man, providing an offensive spark as the first man off the bench. But there's no problem with seeking out the opportunity to show he can become a more potent, well-rounded asset in college.

Ultimately, adding Nolley comes with very little risk because his ability to create instant offense is a valuable asset, even if the rest of his game doesn't develop as hoped. So it's a nice pickup for Buzz Williams and Virginia Tech.

He's clearly got his sights set on cracking the starting lineup from day one and trying to establish himself as one of the Hokies' main weapons. He's got the potential to do exactly that, but there will be some growing pains during his freshman season.