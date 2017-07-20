    Nashkho Galaev Wins MMA Fight After Getting Choked Unconscious

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2017

    When someone gets choked out, a fight typically ends. In this case, despite momentarily losing consciousness, Nashkho Galaev recovered before the official called for the bell.

    He knocked out Denis Mutsnek in the next round to cement one of sports' oddest rallies. 

    The 25-year-old MMA fighter from Russia recovered from a Round 1 choke hold in the ACB 64 bantamweight bout. He made the most of his revival, defeating Mutsnek with a devastating knee to his head.  

    Galaev has now won each of his last five fights by knockout or technical knockout. 

    [Jolassanda, h/t MMA Fighting]  

