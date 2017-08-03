Neymar Transfer from Barcelona Officially Announced by PSG

David Ramos/Getty Images

Neymar has completed his transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee.

News the deal had gone through came on Thursday, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes, per the club's official Twitter feed:

The Ligue 1 side wrapped up the move after agreeing to meet the €222 million buyout amount in Neymar's contract, as confirmed by a statement on Barcelona's website.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed Neymar's reaction to the deal:

Football writer Liam Canning is thrilled at the prospect:

The transfer brings an end to four years at the Camp Nou for Neymar. During his time as a Barcelona player, he won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey on three occasions.

Neymar also established a reputation as one of the best footballers on the planet and made the final three-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award in 2015, eventually finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As these numbers from OptaCan illustrate, Neymar was very consistent in the final third with the La Liga outfit:

It's the manner in which he plays that makes the Brazilian so special. The blend of panache and productivity is rare in football, and that's why PSG have opted to part with such an extraordinary amount of money to bring him to the club.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Although Neymar is a man who tends to take everything in his stride, this move will bring about challenges for him. With his new club, he'll be the main man and expectations will be sky high following his arrival; if he doesn't help fire the team to major honours, then he'll be considered a disappointment.

However, according to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports, one of the motivating factors behind Neymar's move was his desire to step out of Messi's shadow:

In truth, Neymar has little to prove. He's enthralled fans across the world, made astonishing progress in La Liga and shone in some of the biggest matches in the game in recent seasons. They're accomplishments that suggest he'll be nothing other than a massive success with his new side.

The fee paid to sign the Brazilian is an extraordinary one, although given his potential longevity, his marketability and talent, PSG will feel as though they are getting value for money. And the club's supporters will be delighted the club have secured him.