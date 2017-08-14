Knicks 2017-18 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are entering a transitionary phase as they search for an identity, which means the 2017-18 season is likely to be littered with hiccups.

However, Big Apple basketball fans should still be plenty intrigued by this year's iteration of the Knicks.

Between the continued evolution of Kristaps Porzingis, the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. and the development of rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina, New York's young core packs potential that should be on display as head coach Jeff Hornacek ditches Phil Jackson's triangle and returns to a more uptempo scheme.

And now that anticipation is building following Monday's schedule release, here's an overview of the matchups and players to watch with a fresh slate of games on the horizon.

2017-18 Details

Season Opener: Oct. 19 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Championship Odds: 500/1 (via OddsShark)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Dallas Mavericks: Jan. 7, March 13

Fair or not, Ntilikina is going to draw comparisons to Dennis Smith Jr. frequently over the next few years.

The reason is simple: While the Knicks opted for the raw, upside-laden French prospect at No. 8 overall, the Dallas Mavericks opted for the bouncy North Carolina State product one pick later.

Naturally, there will be an inclination to track both players' progress with a keen eye—especially when they go head-to-head during the regular season.

That should be the case for both meetings between the Knicks and Mavericks this season, when Ntilikina will attempt to put the clamps on Smith's explosive capabilities using his gaudy 7'0'' wingspan (h/t DraftExpress).

But even if Ntilikina doesn't outshine Smith this year, his future is packed with promise.

The 19-year-old has the size (6'5'') required of a prototypical modern point guard, and his ability to attack the rim downhill should serve him well as he begins morphing into a key cog of the Knicks' backcourt.

Combine those traits with sky-high defensive potential and an ability to make quick-trigger passes over smaller defenders in the pick-and-roll, and Ntilikina could emerge as the perfect sidekick for Porzingis.

Atlanta Hawks: Nov. 24, Dec. 10, Feb. 4

Ordinarily, a showdown between the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks wouldn't be noteworthy.

But this season, clashes between the two will take on extra meaning after the Hawks opted not to match the Knicks' four-year, $71 million offer sheet for Tim Hardaway Jr. during free agency.

By virtue of that move, the Knicks made it clear they were sold on Hardaway Jr. as a piece they could build around on the perimeter through the remainder of the decade. The Hawks didn't quite see things the same way, and were happy to let the Knicks shell out nearly $18 million annually to lure the relatively unproven swingman back to the Big Apple.

"Most times guys become free, as far as an age standpoint, later in their career," Knicks president Steve Mills said, according to the New York Daily News' Daniel Popper. "And we made the decision that if you want to pry a restricted free agent away from the incumbent team, you have to be aggressive."

That aggressive decision will be under the microscope plenty throughout the 2017-18 campaign and especially so when Hardaway Jr. suits up against his former team as he attempts to show them what kind of talent they let walk away.

Record Prediction

The Knicks aren't set up for much success next season.

Although there will be glimpses of a promising future along the way, patience will be required as Porzingis, Ntilikina and Hardaway Jr. start to mesh along with big man Willy Hernangomez and combo guard Ron Baker.

In other words, it's easy to envision a scenario in which the Knicks tumble down to fourth in the Atlantic Division standings, are surpassed by the Philadelphia 76ers and finish ahead of only the Brooklyn Nets.

"We want to build a team that centers on that group of guys growing together, which may take longer to do. It will take longer to do," Mills said, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "But I think it's something the fans of New York are ready for and will accept."

With those parameters in mind, the Knicks should prepare for a season riddled with losses and developmental silver linings as they eye a high draft pick in 2018 to help accelerate a rebuild that's just starting to take shape.

Prediction: 29-53