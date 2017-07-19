Multiple 2017 Wimbledon Matches Have Raised Match-Fixing Concerns from Officials

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Tennis Integrity Unit has reportedly flagged three Wimbledon 2017 matches on suspicions of match fixing.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News' John Templon reported "suspicious betting patterns" caught the attention of the task force during the early stages of play at the All England Club in London.

Two of the matches under investigation were during the qualifying rounds, while the other was reportedly during the main draw.

It's unclear if the matches in question were on the men's or women's side of the draw.

In January 2016, BuzzFeed News and BBC published a joint investigation that showed "widespread match-fixing by players at the upper level of world tennis."

The report stated there was a "core group of 16 players"—including a top-50 men's participant who competed at the Australian Open—who had been circled for their participation in matches that drew suspicious bets.