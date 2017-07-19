Former Bills WR James Hardy's Death Ruled Suicide by Coroner's Office

Getty Images/Getty Images

The death of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy has been ruled a suicide by the coroner's office in Allen County, Indiana, according to ESPN.com news services.

On June 7, Hardy's body was found in the Maumee River in Allen County after he was reported missing by his mother more than a week earlier.

Michael Burris, the chief investigator assigned to the case, said Hardy's death was officially determined to be asphyxia due to drowning.



Hardy, 31, spent two seasons with the Bills after he was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Indiana University.

During that stretch, he recorded 10 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.