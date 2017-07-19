    Former Bills WR James Hardy's Death Ruled Suicide by Coroner's Office

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - 2008: James Hardy of the Buffalo Bills poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Getty Images)
    Getty Images/Getty Images

    The death of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy has been ruled a suicide by the coroner's office in Allen County, Indiana, according to ESPN.com news services.

    On June 7, Hardy's body was found in the Maumee River in Allen County after he was reported missing by his mother more than a week earlier. 

    Michael Burris, the chief investigator assigned to the case, said Hardy's death was officially determined to be asphyxia due to drowning. 

    Hardy, 31, spent two seasons with the Bills after he was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Indiana University. 

    During that stretch, he recorded 10 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Zeke Case Regarding Bar Incident to Be Suspended

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dungy: Brady Is 6th Best QB Ever

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chargers' Mike Williams May Need Season-Ending Back Surgery

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stick to Football: What the Hell, NFL?

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report