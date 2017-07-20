Chicago Cubs: 5 Trades to Fix the Offense After Jose Quintana Blockbuster

Chicago Cubs: 5 Trades to Fix the Offense After Jose Quintana BlockbusterJuly 20, 2017
The Chicago Cubs addressed their most glaring deficiency when they acquired left-hander Jose Quintana from the cross-town Chicago White Sox, shoring up a rotation that was wobbling like a jalopy with a slow leak. The Cubbies have also won six straight.
But the fact remains: On July 19, the defending champions are 49-45, 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
Let's make a list of pundits, prognosticators and diehard Brewers fans who predicated that eventuality prior to the season:
Chicago added a top-tier arm and reeled off a modest win streak. At the same time, they rank 13th in baseball in runs scored and OPS and are tied for 22nd in batting average. They haven't been a juggernaut in the batter's box, to put it gently.
After selling off their top two prospects in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and hard-throwing Dylan Cease to acquire Quintana, it's possible the Cubs are done dealing. Or maybe they'll only make moves to further augment the rotation.
"Of course, we're going to work hard and do what we can to improve the team. It may happen; it may not happen," president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said in early July, prior to the Quintana swap, per Gordon Wittenmyer Chicago Sun-Times. "But the biggest fixes rest in the talented players that we have."
On the other hand, Epstein signaled his intent to go all-in for a repeat title. Why not do what it takes to buttress the lineup?
Here, then, are five trades the Cubs could consider to jumpstart their offense. Not all of them will happen, but each provides intriguing grist for the MLB swap-season mill.
Acquire Catcher Alex Avila from the Detroit Tigers
Backup catchers don't win championships—certainly not by themselves.
After jettisoning Miguel Montero in the wake of his controversial comments, however, the Cubs could use an experienced backstop.
Chicago has been linked to the Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila as far back as July 3, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The 30-year-old is hitting .292 with a .938 OPS, meaning he'd be more than an understudy for 25-year-old primary catcher Willson Contreras.
Rather, Avila could fill the role occupied last season by Montero and David Ross, each of whom played a pivotal role in the Cubs' curse-busting run.
As a pending free agent, Avila shouldn't command a hefty prospect haul, but he could make a big difference for Chicago down the stretch and into October.
Acquire INF/OF Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants
Cubs manager Joe Maddon has a noted affinity for versatile players.
The San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Nunez has logged innings at third base, shortstop, second base and the outfield in his big league career.
What's more, the 30-year-old is hitting .295 with 17 stolen bases for the hapless Giants, and is their most likely trade candidate.
Nunez wouldn't supplant any Cubs starter, but he'd offer a speedy, flexible backup who could aid Maddon's machinations. And, as an impending free agent, he wouldn't break the prospect bank.
Acquire Outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox
The Cubs and White Sox already consummated the Quintana deal, so we know the lines are open between Epstein and his South Side counterpart, Sox general manager Rick Hahn.
Might the Cubs go for a double dip and acquire White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera?
The Melk Man is hitting .286/.330.417, which compares favorably to the .177/.297/.399 put up by left fielder Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber will keep getting reps unless he's dealt, as will rookie Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Jon Jay and Albert Almora Jr.
Cabrera could slot capably into that crowded mix, however, and wouldn't cost nearly as much as his former teammate Quintana.
Acquire Shortstop Zack Cozart from the Cincinnati Reds
Shortstop Addison Russell is slashing .229/.298/.404 for the Cubs after making the All-Star team in 2016, and is dealing with an ongoing MLB domestic-violence investigation.
His ostensible backup, Javier Baez, is needed at second base as well.
The Cubs could have patience with the 23-year-old Russell, who's hitting .310 with a .917 OPS in July.
Or, they could go after Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who owns a .313/.395/.548 line with typically strong defense.
Even as a rental, the 31-year-old won't come cheap. And Epstein may be hesitant to move any significant chips within the NL Central.
Consider this, though: In an admittedly tiny sample size of 15 at-bats, Cozart boasts a .467 average and 1.334 OPS at Wrigley Field.
Acquire Outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pittsburgh Pirates
Speaking of in-division deals, the Cubs could shoot for the moon and chase the Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen.
The 2013 NL MVP is back after a slumpy 2016 and a rough start to 2017. He hit .411 in June and is hitting .321 in July. He's got 17 home runs.
At age 30, someone is going to pry this man away from the sinking Bucs.
That someone probably won't be the Cubs. Given McCutchen's resurgence, the Pirates will surely demand top-shelf MiLB talent, and Chicago already spent that on Quintana.
Then again, McCutchen would boost Chicago's repeat chances, and he's controllable for another season with a $14.75 million option for 2018.
File this under probably not gonna happen, but oodles of fun to imagine.
