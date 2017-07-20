Chicago Cubs: 5 Trades to Fix the Offense After Jose Quintana Blockbuster

0 of 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs addressed their most glaring deficiency when they acquired left-hander Jose Quintana from the cross-town Chicago White Sox, shoring up a rotation that was wobbling like a jalopy with a slow leak. The Cubbies have also won six straight.

But the fact remains: On July 19, the defending champions are 49-45, 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Let's make a list of pundits, prognosticators and diehard Brewers fans who predicated that eventuality prior to the season:

[List unavailable]

Chicago added a top-tier arm and reeled off a modest win streak. At the same time, they rank 13th in baseball in runs scored and OPS and are tied for 22nd in batting average. They haven't been a juggernaut in the batter's box, to put it gently.

After selling off their top two prospects in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and hard-throwing Dylan Cease to acquire Quintana, it's possible the Cubs are done dealing. Or maybe they'll only make moves to further augment the rotation.

"Of course, we're going to work hard and do what we can to improve the team. It may happen; it may not happen," president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said in early July, prior to the Quintana swap, per Gordon Wittenmyer Chicago Sun-Times. "But the biggest fixes rest in the talented players that we have."

On the other hand, Epstein signaled his intent to go all-in for a repeat title. Why not do what it takes to buttress the lineup?

Here, then, are five trades the Cubs could consider to jumpstart their offense. Not all of them will happen, but each provides intriguing grist for the MLB swap-season mill.